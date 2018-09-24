East Baton Rouge must pay back more than a quarter-million dollars of federal money, marking the second time in as many years regulators found the city-parish misspent funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The news comes as East Baton Rouge applies for additional HUD money to revitalize neighborhoods along Lobdell Boulevard. The city-parish is competing with communities around the country for a share of those funds. Though the city-parish has to pay back some HUD money now, it was actually misspent years ago under a previous administration, and local authorities hope they've demonstrated that they've turned over a new leaf in the meantime.

After Hurricanes Ike and Gustav, Louisiana received special HUD disaster recovery funds and East Baton Rouge allocated $1.5 million to improve Smiley Heights. Two projects would go toward educational institutions — $104,000 to buy land for the parish's Career Academy Charter School and $157,000 to build Baton Rouge Community College's Automotive Training Center.

However, the charter school property did not go through the proper vetting process, and the training center failed to attract enough low- to moderate-income students, so the city-parish has to pay back $261,000 out of the local general fund. The Metro Council is scheduled to officially vote to sign the check at their meeting Wednesday.

When the city-parish bought 13.5 acres for the Career Academy, the land was supposed to go through an environmental review, which looks at everything from soil composition to proximity to an airport, said city-parish assistant chief administrative officer Rowdy Gaudet. Construction began without review, making the project ineligible for federal funding.

The automotive training center was designed to draw low- to moderate-income participants, but in eight quarters between 2016 and 2018, the student body never rose higher than 44 percent low- to moderate-income, short of the 51 percent required for federal funding.

"It was very close ... it just didn't pan out," Gaudet said.

The Smiley Heights money originates from HUD but is overseen by the state Office of Community Development. Executive Director Pat Forbes said that while East Baton Rouge is reimbursing money that didn't qualify for federal funding with local dollars, the grant money isn't going back to Washington D.C. Rather, it will go toward paying for programs that are qualified.

Baton Rouge also had to pay back $1.3 million last year after a HUD Office of the Inspector General audit that found numerous issues, including the expenditure of hundreds of thousands of dollars intended to serve low-income communities instead being used to build a bike path along the Mississippi River levee.

The city-parish is currently applying for $30 million through another HUD program to help build the Ardendale concept between Smiley Heights and Melrose East. The entire revitalization project is budgeted to cost about $200 million to pay for mixed-use housing, crime-fighting measures and other amenities.

Baton Rouge is one of 32 cities making a pitch to HUD through the agency's Choice Neighborhoods Implementation program.

"It's a great grant, and it helps you get neighborhoods back into a better-functioning shape," Forbes said.

HUD describes Choice Neighborhoods as "the next generation of neighborhood revitalization ... a competitive grant program that provides flexible resources for local leaders to help transform high-poverty, distressed neighborhoods into mixed-income neighborhoods with the affordable housing, safe streets, and good schools every family needs."

Regional HUD spokesman Patricia Campbell declined to speculate how Baton Rouge's past misuse of agency funds could affect the city-parish's chance of winning Choice Neighborhoods money.

Gaudet emphasized that previous problems with HUD expenditures occurred under the administration of former Mayor-President Kip Holden, and that sitting Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and her staff are trying to be transparent and collaborative.

"We've demonstrated to HUD that we've changed the way we do business," Gaudet said.

William Daniel, who served as chief administrative officer under Holden, recalled that there were “issues associated with land banking (purchasing property that is not immediately developed) that ran afoul of HUD regulations.”

He referred more specific questions to former Redevelopment Authority Director Walter Monsour, who said his agency purchased land for the city-parish but that no construction had begun before he left the RDA in 2014.