Annie Fugler remembers when when Rushing Road in her hometown of Denham Springs was gravel, not asphalt, and bordered by pastures populated by her family's cattle.
Now a thriving thoroughfare lined with hotels and businesses near the I-12 exit, she says the tranquil country lane of her youth is barely recognizable.
Fugler, 74, worries a proposed upscale apartment complex on the road will erase what little peace still remains in her community.
"I believe in the land," said Fugler. "I care about the neighborhood. The world is changing rapidly and we can’t stop it. But there are some things worth standing up for."
Tidal Group, LLC, a developer based in Madisonville, hopes to build the 170-unit luxury apartment complex in the 300 block of Rushing Road. Fugler and some other residents have launched a campaign to stop that from happening.
A former Denham Springs city councilwoman, Fugler spent hours distributing flyers to her neighbors in the Rushing Road area with information about the proposed apartments.
She implored residents to present "a show of solidarity" through a "mass presence" at the city's Planning and Zoning Commission, where the property owners would seek to re-zone the land from commercial to residential use so the apartments could be built.
At that standing-room-only meeting last week, a commissioner motioned to deny the re-zoning request after an army of impassioned residents listed their concerns. The vote was unanimous.
"We don’t need any more development on the south end of Denham Springs," Fugler said. "I will continue to do what I can to preserve [our] quality of life."
Both the developer and property owner have acknowledged the concerns of nearby residents. But they say an apartment complex is better for the community than many other potential projects — like a hotel or motel, where people are just passing through and are therefore less likely to care for their community.
"Something’s going to be built there," said Adam Henning, a representative for Tidal Group, LLC. "It’s a matter of what that's going to be and what’s better in the long run."
Flooding, traffic concerns raised
The 2016 flood devastated Denham Springs, causing many people to leave for higher ground. Residents worry more new developments could make flooding worse; when natural ground is covered by concrete and asphalt, the area is less able to handle heavy rain.
The development's critics also say it would make traffic even worse. And they say it would overcrowd their newly rebuilt and renovated schools.
In addition to these anxieties, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said he worries about stressing the city's utilities as more developments crop up that could eventually lead to costly expenses.
"We have some concerns because we, as the city of Denham Springs, provide natural gas, water and sewer for a lot of those developments and there are some limits to what we can provide," he said. "I can’t put my citizens at risk of not having enough water pressure or enough gas pressure or enough sewer capacity to handle the growth of the city itself."
Another fear: The straining of infrastructure badly in need of streamlining.
Those fears were voiced at the most recent Livingston Parish Council meeting, where residents protested another proposed subdivision just outside the Denham Springs city limits, located on 4-H Club Road.
Denham Springs Planning and Zoning Commissioner Ray Riley, who motioned to deny the re-zoning request in Monday's meeting, agrees with this general consensus. The city must "get the infrastructure and drainage under control" before tackling new developments in the area, he said.
"The citizens still have high anxiety because of the flood waters in that area. With a hard rain, a lot of water still collects in those areas and those neighborhoods," Riley said. "I cannot see putting that burden on the citizens of Denham Springs. Sometimes we just have to do what is best for the city and the citizens that live within the city."
But the apartment's backers say it's unrealistic to expect the land is just going to stay empty.
One of the property owners, Colt Fore, said he has been approached "a dozen times" in the last decade by purchasers looking to build a hotel or motel on the vacant lot. If the city council says no dice to the upscale apartments, that's likely the way it will go, he said.
"I still live a mile and a half from the property," he said. "We know traffic is an issue. But the property’s not going to go undeveloped."
'That's why we panic'
Although Livingston Parish saw the seventh-fastest growth in the state according to the most recent census data, the City of Denham Springs itself actually lost population — the 2020 Census counted 9,286 people, about 930 fewer than in 2010.
One big reason was the 2016 floods, when the Amite River jumped its banks and submerged huge swaths of the city.
Joe Didier, 82, was one of those who stayed in his Beau Village subdivision. His house took on six and a half feet of water.
A former builder and developer, he strongly opposes the proposed apartments, citing traffic, drainage and poor planning.
"I’m against it 100% and think it would be disastrous," he said.
His frustration returns repeatedly to the process of developing in the city. He says companies can present their plans and seek approvals before conducting critical studies, like exploring the impact on traffic or drainage in the area.
That research is generally funded after the approval and can take months or years, building officials said. Once they finish the studies, developers use the results to build within the city's code.
But without the data from those studies gathered up front, Didier says the developers won't have the whole picture of how their proposed plans are affecting the neighboring properties.
"The whole system is sort of flawed because you’re putting the cart before the horse," he said. "You have to do your homework first."
He worries about the consequences.
When Didier's home flooded, the water didn't rush in and out quickly. It lingered for three days.
“We lost everything. This was mud, sand, sewage — it was bad," Didier said. "That’s why we panic when someone wants to do something like that with a big project.”
The Denham Springs City Council will have the final word on the re-zoning request at the upcoming March 28 meeting.
Staff writer David Mitchell contributed to this report.