Nearly 1,000 people died on Louisiana highways in 2021, according to preliminary data from state highway officials. The figure is up considerably from the pandemic year of 2020, and even more from 2019.
While the final number may fluctuate as some of the deaths are still under investigation, Mark Lambert of the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission said the rise in deaths is noticeable.
“We know what the trend we're seeing is," Lambert said. "Right now it’s looking like, in 2021, we’re showing about a little more than a 15 percent increase over 2020."
LADOTD says there were 957 deaths on Louisiana highways in 2021, up from 828 deaths in 2020 and 726 deaths in 2019.
Lambert said that he believes the COVID-19 pandemic contributed heavily to the increase in highway fatalities.
"In 2020 there was less traffic on the road, but there were more instances of speeding because there was less traffic being on the road," he said. "There were also more instances of people driving without their seatbelts and so when you start combining those items of people not wearing those while people are speeding and driving recklessly, that is a deadly combination."
Louisiana is not the only state that has seen an uptick in people killed on its highways as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported Tuesday that nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years.
According to the NHTSA data, an average of 118 people died in U.S. traffic crashes every day last year and 44 states had increases in traffic deaths in 2021 compared to the previous year.
Lambert shared that, in many Louisiana highway accidents, simply wearing a seatbelt was the difference between life and death for several of the people killed.
With LADOTD data showing 340 of the 957 people who died were not wearing a seatbelt when they were killed, Lambert said seatbelts as a "boring but necessary" part of getting behind the wheel.
"You can kind of extrapolate statewide surveys for the last few years because they've consistently shown that about 89 percent to 90 percent of people in Louisiana wear their seatbelt," he said. "So if you figure that only 10 percent of people on the road, both drivers and passengers, are not wearing their seatbelt and more than one-third of the people who were killed weren't wearing a seatbelt, that tells you that seatbelts save lives.”
In Louisiana, Lambert said that the number of people who report wearing their seatbelts has increased over previous years and pointed to a 2019 child safety seat law described as a "model for the rest of the country" to illustrate how state highway safety has improved.
For Lambert, Louisianans driving sober or wearing their seatbelt are simple ways drivers can do their part to reduce the number of highway deaths statewide.
"We really are making strides but really, when you look at it terms of what causes fatalities, it's almost always human behavior," he said. "It's impaired driving, it's eating, it's recklessness and not wearing your seatbelt or just being distracted. We're trying really hard to change people's behaviors to save their lives."