In the employee lounge and kitchen area on the third floor of Macy's at about 5 p.m. Wednesday night, it felt like backstage on opening night before a big production. And in a way it was.
It was the night when the children in the Big Buddy programs at their schools would go Christmas shopping for their families -- and for a present for themselves, too -- with $40 gift cards for each present, courtesy of the Men's Club of B'Nai Israel Synagogue.
As the children arrived in school buses at Macy's, to be ushered up to the third floor for a pizza dinner before shopping, Big Buddy staffers welcomed volunteers who would accompany the children through the store, in an event that's been a Christmas tradition every year for at least 40 years — with the exception of last year, because of COVID.
"I feel this is going to be a banner year!" said Gaylenne Mack, executive director of the nonprofit Big Buddy, which enriches the lives of underserved children with after-school programs. "Everybody knows we missed last year, but we're so happy to be back!"
Alana Buckley, a senior at St. Joseph's Academy, who now works part-time with the Big Buddy program at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, was happy to be back, too.
When she was 11 years old and in elementary school at St. Francis Xavier, she came to Macy's to shop one Christmas with the Big Buddy program.
"My nephew, who was 9, was staying with us then and he was really into Star Wars graphics T's and I got him one of those," Buckley said. She got some T-shirts for her teenaged brother, too.
"I got my mom a sweater, I remember," she said.
On Wednesday, Buckley rode on the school bus to Macy's with the kids from her old elementary school, St. Francis Xavier, as well as students from Highland Elementary.
"On the bus, they were asking all kinds of questions and were really excited," she said. "This is my first Christmas as a Big Buddy employee. It's kind of like coming full circle."
Buckley wasn't the only Big Buddy alumna there.
Wendy Henry, a seasonal sales manager at Macy's who also works in customer service, had come in on her day off to help the kids shop. As a fifth-grader, she had gone on a field trip to Houston with the Big Buddy program, to visit the AstroWorld amusement park then in operation.
On Wednesday, she stationed herself in the toy department to help the children shop.
"They were so nice, so polite," she said "I thought, 'You kids are doing great and you get to go shopping!"
The event, originally held at Goudchaux's, then Maison Blanche, has been rolled out at Christmas time at Macy's for more than 10 years.
"It's a fun-filled, high energy event," store manager Christian Rogers said.
He and Big Buddy staff coordinate the shopping event date each year; Wednesday was the last night of a "family and friends" sale that had some nice discounts.
"We look at the calendar to make sure they're getting the best deals," Rogers said.
Thirty-four children from eight schools shopped this year for a total of about 180 family members.
After the kids had their pizza, they met the volunteers who would help them, then hit the shopping floor.
At the end of the night, they'd go back home on their school buses, with all their presents neatly wrapped by volunteers.
Third-grader Mariah found a big box of toy cars for her eight-year-old brother.
She pointed to another gift, a beautifully packaged basket of hand lotions.
"This is for Maw Maw," she said.
Jaycee, a sixth-grader, found a toy muffin and cake set for her baby cousin "who has a lot of baby dolls."
For her mom, she found a beautiful silver necklace, and she picked out lip gloss, lotions and furry slippers to give out to her three sisters.
"I might end up being all their favorite sister," Jaycee said.