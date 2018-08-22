The Baton Rouge Metro Council agreed Wednesday to pay an engineering firm $1.2 million to study local drainage and transit.

Most of the money — $800,000 — will go toward continuing the work on the parish's stormwater master plan being prepared by consultants at HNTB. The plan is intended to guide investment in the local drainage system and inform possible changes to the building code.

That item passed easily, with little discussion and no dissent. The $440,000 earmarked for public transportation engendered some debate, though.

HNTB will also develop and design service for a bus rapid transit line to serve as a replacement for the abandoned plan for a tram route between LSU and downtown. Bus rapid transit, or BRT, functions as an express route where stops have more amenities and buses arrive at least once every 15 minutes.

The line will still run between LSU and downtown, plus extend north up Plank Road to its interchange with Airline Highway. The exact route hasn't been determined yet, said CATS CEO Bill Deville.

CATS will operate the route and pay for half of the study. The agency had already planned to run an express route down Plank Road, with future plans for another along Florida Boulevard. The proposal to continue the route to LSU dovetails nicely with the existing design, CATS chairman Jim Brandt said at Tuesday's board meeting.

Authorities have previously said they're trying to redirect federal grants from the tram project to BRT.

Board member Peter Breaux asked whether teaming up with the city-parish would delay the project. It will slow things down by about three months, Deville told the CATS board, but Brandt added that the Plank Road portion of BRT is scheduled to come online in the late summer or early fall of 2019.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks sought to defer the vote on the contract for a month, but Deville and councilwomen Barbara Freiberg and Tara Wicker resisted, saying they didn't want further delay, the money is already in the city-parish's budget, and they don't want to give the federal government any reason to deny funding for the project, respectively.

Banks was convinced, and the vote passed with the support of all present except Scott Wilson, who has said CATS needs to improve its existing service before taking on new responsibilities. Councilmen Matt Watson and Chandler Loupe were absent.

The bus agency is also seeking changes to its local service routes. Leaders have proposed closing 145 underused stops to focus on more popular routes. CATS is hosting public meetings to solicit input on their new design, but the Metro Council must ultimately sign off on any changes.

During Wednesday's meeting, several council members seemed to conflate that plan with the nascent BRT line. However, they are distinct projects, said Councilwoman Erika Green, who is also a CATS board member.

The vote on the stormwater master plan contract went more smoothly.

A report on the first phase of the project was released last month. It focused on gathering records and setting goals for the work to come and was not sufficiently detailed to prompt changes to the building code, according to city-parish planning staff.

No one from the public commented on the decision to continue work on the plan. Councilman Dwight Hudson encouraged consultants to seek hydrological records from other organizations, especially the Amite River Basin Commission, but otherwise the council passed the contract unanimously and with no further discussion.

Hudson also called for the Planning Commission to work with developers and neighborhood associations to discuss potential amendments to the city-parish's unified development code. The last time codes were amended, groups such as the Baton Rouge Growth Coalition and the Greater Baton Rouge Federation of Civic Association gave notes.

Hudson's resolution asks planners to consider changes to rules about open spaces in subdivisions and limiting impervious surfaces to improve drainage. The councilman has previously said he'll entertain all suggestions for improving stormwater management and that he'll consider incentives for good planning as well as hard and fast requirements. However, while the city-parish must be mindful of drainage issues, authorities should also strive not to be overly burdensome to developers, he said.

