Once it's finished, 250 mph winds could hit this building on Harding Boulevard and the people inside would be just fine.
Then, when the winds die down, they could go out and save everybody else.
The $6.6 million Parish Safe Room and Training Center will be nestled between the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Emergency Medical Services buildings just south of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.
The building's location near the center of the parish will allow an estimated 704 first responders to stage in a safe, 16,580-square-foot facility where they can quickly deploy to provide assistance once the disaster has passed, city-parish officials said during a news conference Tuesday morning.
"During times of disaster, we're able to bring resources in from outside the city and the state when needs arrive, we have a location to house our people that we might need in case of a major event," Baton Rouge Fire Department Chief Michael Kimble said. "This is going to bring us leaps and bounds and put us on the front of everything to be able to respond to these events."
Construction on the building began recently and is expected to be finished in one year, city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said.
When Hurricane Ida rolled through southeast Louisiana last year, first responders were housed across the parish at a hanger in the airport, the Bon Carre Business Center and the MOHSEP building, MOHSEP Director Clay Reeves said.
"This way, we'll have a large area to bring in all those agencies," Reeves said.
Outside of the hopefully rare occasions that it is serving as a safe haven during disasters, the building will also be used as a training center that can be used by every first responder agency in the parish, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.
Large classes on water rescues, first aid and other life-saving measures could be taught to be taught to multiple agencies at once, Reeves said. Other city-parish departments will be able to use the building for large trainings as well, Reeves said.
Through a cost sharing agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the federal government is covering 75% of the $6.6 million price tag, according to the city-parish. The parish EMS will pay for the remainder of the cost.
"It's a facility that was very much needed for our first responders," Broome said. "It's going to be multipurpose, but first and foremost it'll be a center where our first responders can gather during weather events or any other major crisis that may happen. We need to accommodate our first responders that are there all the time for us during natural disasters."