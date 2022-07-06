One of two men shot early Tuesday morning in Donaldsonville has died, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said Wednesday.
Jacoby Smith, 23, of Donaldsonville, died from his injuries in the shooting on Madewood Drive sometime before 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said in a statement.
Sheriff's deputies don't have a person of interest or suspect.
Smith and the other shooting victim, who has not been identified, were taken to an area hospital Tuesday after deputies arrived.
Anyone with information that may help deputies with this investigation can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Tipsters must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.