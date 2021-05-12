An arbitrator ruled Wednesday that a CATS bus driver was unjustly fired and should be reinstated to his job, the latest in a longstanding feud between Baton Rouge’s public transit system and its workers’ union.

Last year, the transit system fired four union officers for allegedly working together to disseminate a colleague’s sex tape that the agency described as an act of bullying and sexual harassment. The video was shot by a union leader's then-boyfriend during an affair with another CATS employee outside of work.

Union leaders have maintained CATS used the video as a pretext to retaliate against them after they sharply criticized workplace conditions, in particular a lack of protective equipment during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

An arbitrator this week wrote in a more than 50-page-long document that Shavez Smith, a bus driver who was among the workers who were fired, had cooperated during CATS’ investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct.

“From the outset, the employer seemingly took the position that a refusal to admit guilt was necessarily untruthful and therefore a separate dischargeable offense,” the report read. “Fortunately, not since Salem in the 1600s has a refusal to admit guilt been accepted as substantive proof of guilt.”

The report goes on to say that Smith should be given his job back because the agency failed to prove he engaged in sexual harassment or had even possessed or seen the sex tape video that had been circulating among some workers.

Along with back pay, the arbitrator also ordered CATS to restore his seniority, pension and missed accrual of vacation sick leave, as well as other reparations since his late-July firing.

Smith said that, while he was pleased with the decision and the compensation, the damages of being unemployed for nearly 10 months have had a long-term impact on his life.

When he lost his health insurance, he and his family racked up expensive medical bills when they contracted COVID-19, he said. He had to figure out a way to work with his mortgage company and his credit score took a dive. And worst of all, he said the stresses of unemployment led to him and his wife separating.

“It’s been the worst year of my life,” Smith said.

He said he looks forward to returning to work.

A past arbitrator found that CATS was justified in firing a different CATS employee and union leader last year. Smith's case, however, is the first that's ordered a worker be reinstated.

One other employee who was among those fired is also set to have an arbitration ruling in the coming weeks.

The union filed a lawsuit at the end of last year accusing CATS CEO Bill Deville of engaging in retaliatory behavior and violating the union's First Amendment right to criticize management.

Still pending in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge, the lawsuit argues the CATS investigation was “out of all proportion” to the sex tape incident itself and accuses the agency’s leader of seizing on it months after the fact to “implicate and fire as many” union officials as possible, even if they had minimal or no involvement with the video.

Union president Yvette Rhines said Wednesday the firings, especially in Smith’s case, are an example of the agency singling out union members.

“They were just fishing and trying to find any excuse,” she said. “That’s part of the retaliation we’ve been talking about.”

A CATS spokeswoman did not return a message seeking comment on Wednesday.