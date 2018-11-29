An interior designer from Leesville, Louisiana was chosen as one of the 150 volunteers to help decorate the White House for Christmas, according to a KALB report.
Amy Hirata, who is also a Fort Polk military spouse, went to Washington, D.C. last week for the special occasion after she was chosen out of 7,000 applicants. Hirata, specifically was on the team tasked with bows and wires.
"Every single ornament in The White House has a bow and there's a lot of ornaments," Hirata told KALB. "So when I walked through the house, my bows were in every room on every tree and it was pretty exciting." Read the full report here.
The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018
The 2018 White House holiday decor, which debuted on Monday, features a theme of "American Treasures."
Decorations include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families — those killed in military service — as well as an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco.
Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 18 feet (5.5 meters) tall.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.