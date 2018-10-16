GONZALES — Ascension Parish government is "well within its authority" to pay the legal defense fees of Parish President Kenny Matassa following his acquittal of an election bribery charge in July, a new legal opinion says.

Terrebonne Parish District Attorney Joseph Waitz Jr. wrote in his opinion that Ascension not only has the discretion to pay Matassa's defense attorney Lewis Unglesby but also to pay him on the upper end of the state's hourly pay range due to Unglesby's experience and skill.

"It is well known to this writer that the defense attorney involved has the reputation of being a very qualified, competent and capable attorney in the criminal defense arena," Waitz wrote in the Sept. 25 letter to Ascension Parish District Attorney Ricky Babin.

Waitz said that under state law, the pay range for a case with the complexity of Matassa's is $125 to $425 per hour.

Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr. tossed the bribery case against Matassa after the prosecution rested in a bench trial this summer. Matassa had been accused of trying to entice a Gonzales City Council candidate to drop out the November 2016 election with the offer of a parish job and cash.

Kliebert found prosecutors failed to prove the intent of discussions that Matassa and a Gonzales businessman had with the candidate. Matassa, who was recorded speaking with the candidate, denied the bribery allegation, arguing he was trying to help a friend with employment and a loan that he had little expectation of recouping.

Babin's 23rd Judicial District office requested the opinion from Waitz, he wrote.

Babin had recused his office from the Matassa prosecution in late 2016. Assistant District Attorney O'Neil Parenton Jr. serves as the parish attorney and would normally opine on a legal questions like payment of Matassa's defense fees.

Waitz did not return calls for comment last week and again on Monday.

Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for Babin, declined to comment and said last week he did not have a copy of the opinion, referring questions to the parish administration.

Kyle Gautreau, parish spokesman, had not responded to a request for a copy of the opinion as of Tuesday, nor had he responded to questions about the amount of Matassa's legal fees or other matters relating to the new legal opinion.

The Advocate independently obtained a copy of the letter.

State law allows state and local governments to use taxpayer money to reimburse the legal defense costs of officials who are charged with a crime and are later exonerated.

But Waitz wrote that two conditions apply: first, whether the fees and expenses are reasonable and, second, whether the official was charged over actions that arose out of his or her official duties.

Waitz found that Matassa "was sitting as the parish president" when he offered of a parish job to City Council candidate Alvin Wayne Lawson and so the offer "arose out of his official duties as Parish President."

Contacted Monday night, Council Chairman Bill Dawson said the letter was distributed last week but the council, which controls the parish purse strings, has not put the matter on its agenda for Thursday night. When asked, he said he has been informed the parish's insurance policy doesn't cover the fees.

The charter allows Dawson or Matassa to add items to the agenda, but Dawson said it is his personal policy to have the support of three council members, or two council members and Matassa, before an item is added to the agenda.

Dawson said he is personally staying open-minded and will make a decision when the time comes.

"I'm not commenting before I hear all the information," he said.