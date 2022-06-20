The embattled Louisiana State Police on Monday named a new second-in-command days after the agency's previous number two announced his retirement amid an internal probe into the alleged wiping of his work cellphone.
State Police spokesperson Melissa Matey said Lt. Col. Chavez Cammon has been named the agency's new assistant superintendent and chief of staff. He succeeds Lt. Col. Doug Cain, the last of three senior State Police officials to depart the agency as investigators scrutinize the wiping of their phones in the months after Ronald Greene's brutal 2019 death in custody.
Cain recently put in for retirement, State Police said last week.
"LTC Cammon has distinguished himself as a great leader within the Department by leading in many capacities," State Police Suprerintendent Col. Lamar Davis said in an agency message Monday.
"(He) has demonstrated the love for our State, passion for our citizens and employees and commitment to our mission of Public Safety," Davis added.
Cammon previously headed the State Police's Public Affairs and Internal Affairs sections and most recently was a deputy superintendent of patrol, Davis said. He is a 22-year State Police veteran, according to the agency's website.
This is a developing story and will be updated.