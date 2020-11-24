The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is zeroing in on new rules governing the look and placement of 5G cell towers but decided to defer a vote scheduled Tuesday to give city-parish attorneys additional time to iron out disagreements between telecommunications companies and a task force representing homeowners.

Touted as the next generation of wireless broadband, 5G technology promises faster, more reliable internet service. But its rollout locally has drawn criticism from homeowners' associations and residents, who say the towers housing the new technology can be eyesores and diminish property values.

The Metro Council agreed last year to retool its regulations on the burgeoning technology following an outcry from homeowners who said they were given little to no notice when AT&T began installing the cell towers in the public rights of way in front of their homes.

That also led Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to ask the telecommunications companies to cease construction in residential areas until a new ordinance was adopted.

+7 After complaints from residents, Baton Rouge council agrees to retool rules on 5G cell towers Hearing from homeowners and representatives of Baton Rouge neighborhood associations about the intrusiveness and feared health effects of 5G c…

If approved, the roughly 35-page ordinance would require wireless providers to send a notice via first-class postage within two days of applying for a permit to all landowners and homeowners' associations within a 300 foot radius of the site for the proposed facility. The Metro Council member representing the area must also be notified and a blaze orange placard must be placed on-site as notice.

The mailed-out notices would likely include a city-parish email address where the public can submit written comments or objections, allowing residents to alert both industry and city-parish officials of potential issues in advance of the issuance of a permit.

The ordinance also allows homeowners' associations to submit maps to the municipality that designate preferred locations for the new technology.

The Metro Council was close to considering the ordinance Tuesday but pushed the decision off until its Dec. 9 meeting after a disagreement arose over language that essentially allowed telecommunication firms to disregard the preferences of the public.

Gary Patureau, the head of a community-led task force that helped to craft the new regulations, said the verbiage "neuters the whole preferred location plan," and instead suggested including language that requires applicants to provide evidence demonstrating why a preferred location is not feasible.

"The deferral gives us the opportunity to get it right the first time," Patureau wrote in an email to the task force.

+2 New cell towers expected in Ascension in 2021 after council sets up permitting process GONZALES — AT&T expects to begin rolling out small cell towers in unincorporated Ascension Parish early next year after the Parish Council…

The ordinance also lays out a list of preferred structures in which to install the technology. Existing utility poles top the list, followed by streetlight poles. If that's not feasible, a new structure is recommended. The use of traffic signal poles is highly discouraged. Non-residential sites are also preferred.

If a wireless provider proposes a site in their application that isn't the highest priority designation, they must include a detailed narrative and technical explanation as to why they're electing to utilize a lower priority site.

If a structure is built, it must conform to a design manual published by the city-parish, among other aesthetic requirements, with the goal of making them as "visually inconspicuous as reasonably possible."

The original ordinance, approved in 2017 and amended in 2018, didn't empower the city-parish to consider aesthetic qualities when assessing permit applications. However, a recent ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit gave cities the power to establish aesthetic standards for the new facilities even if they vary from those applied to other utilities.

The task force asked that a provision be included requiring that any new support structure be located at a distance more than 110% of its height from any residential structure. A compromise was later reached to place the regulation in the design manual, a document separate from the ordinance which can be updated by the city-parish without having to first receive Metro Council approval.

The ordinance also sets out a fee schedule for applications and allows telecommunication firms to combine up to 25 individual site applications into a single batch, granted they’re all located within the same council district and are similar in design and style.

The first five batched applications cost $500, with $100 tacked on for each after that. If applicants want to construct a new support structure, they'll have to pay $1000 when applying. The ordinance also sets out a $250 annual fee for continued use of parish rights of way.