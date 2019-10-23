Regulations on short-term rentals aren't expected to return before the East Baton Rouge Metro Council until at least next year.
In the meantime, the city-parish's Planning Commission will meet with representatives from the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations to study potential legislation.
Those meetings will likely begin in January, said Frank Duke, the city-parish's planning director. They will also include representatives from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, the Downtown Development District, Preserve Louisiana and Airbnb.
The move to bring stakeholders together to discuss potential regulations comes after months of consternation from neighborhood leaders over draft legislation floated at the Metro Council.
Residents in the downtown-adjacent neighborhood of Spanish Town have been asking city leaders to adopt regulations given how rapidly short-term rentals are cropping up on their blocks, creating excessive noise and parking issues.
The residents are pushing for regulations mandating that property owners live on-site, making it easier to control those issues. They say it would also prevent outside developers from sweeping in to buy houses to convert them into what they say are “mini-hotels,” destroying the charm and camaraderie that define their community.
In August, the New Orleans City Council adopted rules limiting short-term rentals in residential areas to owner-occupied properties, placed caps on rentals in commercial and mixed-use buildings, and banned them outright in most of the French Quarter and the entire Garden District.
Nancy Curry, the civic association president, said she'll likely ask representatives from Spanish Town to attend the meetings with the Planning Commission, though she said she's still considering what other neighborhoods to include.
Duke said short-term rentals are concentrated in Spanish Town, Beauregard Town and in the neighborhoods around LSU. He said it's a reflection of why people come to Baton Rouge.
"They're coming for LSU football games, they're coming in the spring for Mardi Gras and they're coming in the later spring for the legislative session," Duke said.