GONZALES — The East Ascension drainage board agreed in a 6-3 vote Monday to provide $400,000 toward the first of multiple phases of work the town of Sorrento wants done on roadside ditches.

The board voted to fund the projects but did not acknowledge any responsibility for maintaining roadside ditches in Sorrento.

The town of Sorrento and the East Ascension drainage board have been in talks for months over whether the board has responsibility to clean out roadside ditches in the small Ascension Parish municipality.

Sorrento residents pay 5 mill property taxes that all other east bank residents also pay for maintenance of roadside ditches.

But town officials have said the parish, in the past, has taken the position that the roadside ditches inside Sorrento are the town's responsibility, while more significant ditches, canals and bayous remain the parish's job to clean.

The Sorrento Town Council voted less than a week ago to sue the parish over the long-running drainage dispute.

The first phase of work approved by the drainage board calls for the parish's road ditch contractor, On Grade Construction, to clear out 5.5 miles of ditches in town, among other work.

But under the proposed agreement the board authorized Monday, the town and drainage board must acknowledge that the drainage board is not obligated to maintain roadside ditches in Sorrento but "may permissively do so upon request of the town."

The Sorrento Town Council still must approve the agreement, said Cody Martin, the drainage board attorney.

The town had plans for the parish to do more than one phase of work. The amount of money the drainage board approved for that one phase does not cover the full estimated cost, which is valued at $417,011.

The vote followed a 30- to 40-minute closed-door session in which the drainage board discussed legal opinions and other "privileged" communications regarding work on roadside ditches in municipalities.

Councilmen Benny Johnson, Daniel "Doc" Satterlee and Travis Turner, who are among the 10 Parish Council members who sit on the drainage board, voted against the proposed agreement with Sorrento but offered no reason for their opposition.

Parish Councilman Todd Lambert was absent. All other members voted for the measure.

Parish Councilman Bill Dawson, who represents the town of Sorrento, said he felt like the parish should help out the town.

"Whether we are legally obligated or not, I didn't worry about that," Dawson said in a later interview.

Dawson said the town, which has less than 2,000 people, hasn't had its ditches cleaned in decades.

"And I felt like we needed to help them out. They don't have the money to do it."

Dawson said that under the proposed agreement the drainage board adopted, the work is being approved on a project basis and not as an acknowledgment that Sorrento's ditches are the drainage district's responsibility.

The East Ascension drainage district provides drainage infrastructure, construction and maintenance across the parish's entire east bank, where a half-cent sales tax is also collected for capital projects, in addition to the property tax in dispute.

The Town Council voted to sue the district after previously issuing the drainage board a demand letter months ago.

In an interview Monday afternoon before the drainage board vote, Matthew Percy, the town attorney, said Sorrento town officials had been working in good faith with the parish for months to reach a resolution even after the deadlines set forth in the original demand letter had lapsed.

Percy said the Town Council members felt they had submitted all the information the parish needed for the work the town had requested and waited long enough.

But he said the town had not filed the suit yet because the members wanted to give the parish one more chance to respond to the town's demands before actually bringing the suit.

No Sorrento town officials were present at the drainage board meeting Monday night when the proposed agreement was voted on and their position on what the parish has proposed was unclear Monday night.

But the town's demand letter had called for work on more than 19 miles of ditches over a year and a half time period. Town officials had also pressed for the parish to acknowledge its obligation to clear town roadside ditches in the future.

On Grade Construction, the parish ditch contractor, has done $2.4 million in ditch clearing on more than 63 miles of ditches in unincorporated Ascension since the company began work for the drainage district in the fall of 2018, a parish tally says.

The drainage board has approved another $1.8 million in ditch work in unincorporated eastern Ascension.