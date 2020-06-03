Another night of protests against police brutality unfolded Wednesday night along Siegen Lane, with protesters this time targeting individual businesses and their patrons, first closing down Chick-fil-A through demonstrations in the parking lot and later setting up outside Twin Peaks while diners peered out the windows and waitresses cheered in support.

Wednesday marked the fourth night of peaceful protests on Siegen following following the death of George Floyd, who took his final breaths last week while pleading for air under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. Demonstrations in other cities across the country have been rocked with violence and destruction.

Baton Rouge organizers have said one of their goals is to get their message heard among people who might not otherwise be sympathetic to the movement. That's why they protested outside of various chain restaurants Wednesday.

The demonstration took an unexpected turn when Twin Peaks waitresses came outside to greet protesters and started chanting and dancing along with them. Restaurant staff also filled a cooler with bottled water and wrote a sign that said "FREE WATER #BLM" to signify support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The recent protests along Siegen Lane have also taken on symbolic meaning since organizers revealed they chose that location because it's inside the limits of St. George — whose residents voted last fall to incorporate a new city in East Baton Rouge Parish, creating their own local government in a predominantly white area that's more affluent than its neighboring communities. The incorporation has been challenged in the courts.

Protesters plan to return. The group of young people helping organize the protests met with Baton Rouge's mayor on Tuesday to discuss police reform and some of their other demands.

The protests have remained peaceful. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies have been closely patrolling the area with both marked and unmarked units, but only two people have been arrested, both booked Monday night for refusing to leave the street.

Organizers have been adamant about keeping things peaceful, a message they continue to reiterate at the start of each protest. On Wednesday they asked white participants to "use your privilege wisely and do not heckle the police."

+22 'Hear us. See us': Protests against police brutality continue along Siegen Lane Protesters gathered on Siegen Lane again Tuesday evening to speak out against police brutality, chanting loudly with voices already hoarse fro…

They gathered outside Chick-fil-A, a company whose leadership has drawn criticism for supporting conservative political causes and opposing gay marriage, to emphasize the importance of patronizing black-owned businesses and others that support their movement. Restaurant management confirmed they closed early after protesters swarmed the parking lot, but would not say the reason for closing.

Also on Wednesday evening, Chick-fil-A posted a message from its CEO Dan Cathy on Twitter condemning racism and pledging to "listen" and "build bridges."

"Racism should have no place in society," the statement said. "Not now, not ever. It cannot be tolerated."

The group later moved to Twin Peaks and IHOP, appearing to disperse around 9 p.m.

Many participants reiterated Wednesday that their message is bigger than George Floyd and their outrage dates back generations, to the founding of America.

Jerome Merricks, 63, was holding a sign that said: "We didn't land on Plymouth Rock. … Plymouth Rock landed on us."

"We came on different ships," he said. "The boat my people came on was packed with slaves."