Entergy Corporation Chairman and CEO Leo Denault shakes hands with local and state officials during the groundbreaking ceremony for Entergy Louisiana's St. Charles Power Station in Montz, La., Tuesday January 31, 2017. Denault was named the highest paid CEO in the state for 2018, according to a survey done by The Associated Press and executive data firm Equilar.

 Advocate staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Entergy Corporation Chairman and CEO Leo Denault was the highest-paid CEO in Louisiana in 2018, according to a survey done by The Associated Press and executive data firm Equilar.

Denault, who has served in his role since 2013, earned $9.3 million last year. He ranks as the 33rd highest-paid CEO, tied with Delaware's Herve Hoppenot of pharmaceutical company Incyte, out of 46 listed in the survey.

The survey considered only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30. Not every state has such a company headquartered there. The survey includes only CEOs who have been in place for at least two years, but it does not limit the survey to companies in the S&P 500, as the AP's general compensation study does. That's why it includes such CEOs as Tesla's Elon Musk.

To calculate CEO pay, Equilar adds salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks. For some companies, big raises can occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.

Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12 million last year. Median means half made more, and half made less.

The list is topped by Tesla's Elon Musk (California), Discovery's David Zaslav (Maryland) and T-Mobile US' John Legere (Washington). 

You can view the survey's full list below:

  1. California: Elon Musk, Tesla, $2.28 Billion
  2. Maryland: David Zaslav, Discovery, $129.5 million
  3. Washington: John Legere, T-Mobile US, $66.5 million
  4. Massachussetts: James Heppelmann, PTC, $50 million
  5. Texas: Lewis Bird III, At Home Group, $43.1 million
  6. Virginia: Paul Saville, NVR, $39.1 million
  7. Pennsylvania: Brian Roberts, Comcast, $35 million
  8. New York: James Dimon, JPMorgan Chase, $30 million
  9. Missouri: Michael Neidorff, Centene, $26.1 million
  10. Minnesota: James Cracchiolo, Ameriprise Financial, $24.8 million
  11. Illinois: Miles White , Abbott Laboratories, $24.3 million
  12. Nevada: Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas Sands, $24 million
  13. Arkansas: C. Douglas McMillon, Walmart, $23.6 million
  14. Florida: Frank Del Rio, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, $22.6 million
  15. North Carolina: Brian Moynihan, Bank of America, $22.5 million
  16. Michigan: Mary Barra, General Motors, $21.9 million
  17. Rhode Island: Larry Merlo, CVS Health, $21.9 million
  18. Kentucky: William Carstanjen, Churchill Downs, $21.1 million
  19. New Jersey: Kenneth Frazier, Merck, $20.9 million
  20. Connecticut: Glenn Fogel, Booking Holdings, $20.5 million
  21. Colorado: Gregory Maffei, Liberty Media, $20.2 million
  22. Tennessee: R. Milton Johnson, HCA Healthcare, $20.1 million (left company on Dec. 31, 2018)
  23. Ohio: Gary Heminger, Marathon Petroleum, $18.9 million
  24. Georgia: Martin Richenhagen, AGCO, $18.6 million
  25. Indiana: David Ricks, Eli Lilly, $15.7 million
  26. Washington, D.C.: Thomas  Joyce, Jr., Danaher, $15.4 million
  27. Arizona: Richard Adkerson, Freeport-McMoRan, $14 million
  28. Oklahoma: Harold Hamm, Continental Resources, $13.3 million
  29. Nebraska: Lance Fritz, Union Pacific, $12.8 million
  30. Wisconsin: Jeffery Yabuki, Fiserv, $12.4 million
  31. Iowa: Daniel Houston, Principal Financial Group, $10.5 million
  32. Kansas: Thomas Gentile III, Spirit AeroSystems, $9.9 million
  33. Louisiana: Leo Denault, Entergy, $9.3 million
  34. Delaware: Hervé Hoppenot, Incyte, $9.3 million
  35. South Carolina: John Williams, Domtar, $8 million
  36. Alabama: J. Thomas Hill, Vulcan Materials, $7.8 million
  37. Maine: Jonathan Ayers, IDEXX Laboratories, $6.8 million
  38. Hawaii: Constance Lau, Hawaiian Electric Industries, $5.7 million
  39. Oregon: Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors, $5.5 million
  40. New Mexico: Patricia Collawn, PNM Resources, $4.8 million
  41. Idaho: Darrel Anderson, IDACORP, $4.5 million
  42. New Hampshire: Timothy McGrath, PC Connection, $4.5 million
  43. Utah: Joseph Margolis, Extra Space Storage, $4.4 million
  44. Mississippi: Joe Sanderson, Jr., Sanderson Farms, $4.2 million
  45. North Dakota: David Goodin, MDU Resources Group, $4.1 million
  46. South Dakota: David Emery, Black Hills , $4.1 million (left company on Dec. 31, 2018)
