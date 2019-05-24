Entergy Corporation Chairman and CEO Leo Denault was the highest-paid CEO in Louisiana in 2018, according to a survey done by The Associated Press and executive data firm Equilar.
Denault, who has served in his role since 2013, earned $9.3 million last year. He ranks as the 33rd highest-paid CEO, tied with Delaware's Herve Hoppenot of pharmaceutical company Incyte, out of 46 listed in the survey.
The survey considered only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30. Not every state has such a company headquartered there. The survey includes only CEOs who have been in place for at least two years, but it does not limit the survey to companies in the S&P 500, as the AP's general compensation study does. That's why it includes such CEOs as Tesla's Elon Musk.
To calculate CEO pay, Equilar adds salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks. For some companies, big raises can occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.
Median pay for S&P 500 CEOs was $12 million last year. Median means half made more, and half made less.
The list is topped by Tesla's Elon Musk (California), Discovery's David Zaslav (Maryland) and T-Mobile US' John Legere (Washington).
You can view the survey's full list below:
- California: Elon Musk, Tesla, $2.28 Billion
- Maryland: David Zaslav, Discovery, $129.5 million
- Washington: John Legere, T-Mobile US, $66.5 million
- Massachussetts: James Heppelmann, PTC, $50 million
- Texas: Lewis Bird III, At Home Group, $43.1 million
- Virginia: Paul Saville, NVR, $39.1 million
- Pennsylvania: Brian Roberts, Comcast, $35 million
- New York: James Dimon, JPMorgan Chase, $30 million
- Missouri: Michael Neidorff, Centene, $26.1 million
- Minnesota: James Cracchiolo, Ameriprise Financial, $24.8 million
- Illinois: Miles White , Abbott Laboratories, $24.3 million
- Nevada: Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas Sands, $24 million
- Arkansas: C. Douglas McMillon, Walmart, $23.6 million
- Florida: Frank Del Rio, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, $22.6 million
- North Carolina: Brian Moynihan, Bank of America, $22.5 million
- Michigan: Mary Barra, General Motors, $21.9 million
- Rhode Island: Larry Merlo, CVS Health, $21.9 million
- Kentucky: William Carstanjen, Churchill Downs, $21.1 million
- New Jersey: Kenneth Frazier, Merck, $20.9 million
- Connecticut: Glenn Fogel, Booking Holdings, $20.5 million
- Colorado: Gregory Maffei, Liberty Media, $20.2 million
- Tennessee: R. Milton Johnson, HCA Healthcare, $20.1 million (left company on Dec. 31, 2018)
- Ohio: Gary Heminger, Marathon Petroleum, $18.9 million
- Georgia: Martin Richenhagen, AGCO, $18.6 million
- Indiana: David Ricks, Eli Lilly, $15.7 million
- Washington, D.C.: Thomas Joyce, Jr., Danaher, $15.4 million
- Arizona: Richard Adkerson, Freeport-McMoRan, $14 million
- Oklahoma: Harold Hamm, Continental Resources, $13.3 million
- Nebraska: Lance Fritz, Union Pacific, $12.8 million
- Wisconsin: Jeffery Yabuki, Fiserv, $12.4 million
- Iowa: Daniel Houston, Principal Financial Group, $10.5 million
- Kansas: Thomas Gentile III, Spirit AeroSystems, $9.9 million
- Louisiana: Leo Denault, Entergy, $9.3 million
- Delaware: Hervé Hoppenot, Incyte, $9.3 million
- South Carolina: John Williams, Domtar, $8 million
- Alabama: J. Thomas Hill, Vulcan Materials, $7.8 million
- Maine: Jonathan Ayers, IDEXX Laboratories, $6.8 million
- Hawaii: Constance Lau, Hawaiian Electric Industries, $5.7 million
- Oregon: Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors, $5.5 million
- New Mexico: Patricia Collawn, PNM Resources, $4.8 million
- Idaho: Darrel Anderson, IDACORP, $4.5 million
- New Hampshire: Timothy McGrath, PC Connection, $4.5 million
- Utah: Joseph Margolis, Extra Space Storage, $4.4 million
- Mississippi: Joe Sanderson, Jr., Sanderson Farms, $4.2 million
- North Dakota: David Goodin, MDU Resources Group, $4.1 million
- South Dakota: David Emery, Black Hills , $4.1 million (left company on Dec. 31, 2018)