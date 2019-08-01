An overturned 18-wheeler has severely slowed down traffic and has caused at least miles of congestion on Interstate 10 West before Henderson, near the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
One lane is open and Louisiana State Police has said heavy delays are expected as crews work to recover the vehicle.
CORRECTION The right lane remains blocked on I-10 West at Mile Marker 117 (before LA 347) due to vehicle recovery operations. Congestion is approximately 2 miles in length.— Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) August 1, 2019
It's unknown if the driver of the 18-wheeler sustained any injuries.
No additional information is available.
Last week, an 18-wheeler overturned on I-10 East between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, which caused heavy delays for hours.