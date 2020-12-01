BR.kreweoforion.120220.JPG (copy)
Dancers with the Southern Queens dance group perform during the Krewe of Orion parade on Feb. 15. Orion announced Tuesday that its 2021 parade has been canceled.

 ADVOCATE FILE PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The Krewe of Orion has canceled its 2021 Carnival parade, the latest Baton Rouge krewe to alter its schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic. The parade was scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6.

Orion announced the cancellation on its Facebook page, saying its talks with city officials and public health experts gave it "no path forward."

"The Krewe feels this is in the best interest of both our Members and the Community we love," the Facebook post said.

On Monday, the Krewe of Artemis announced it was canceling its parade and soiree, and Mid City Gras announced it will have a reverse parade on Feb. 7 instead of the scheduled traditional parade.

