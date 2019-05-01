GONZALES — A witness list released Wednesday ahead of a weeklong public investigative hearing into the Sunshine Bridge crash leaves unclear who was operating the tugboat when it steered a crane barge into the Mississippi River span last year.

But, for the first time, the list does shed light on some of the people working on or with the tugboat and crane barge involved the Oct. 12 crash that caused millions of dollars in damage to the bridge and shut it for more than a month.

The list instead identifies a series of Marquette Transportation, Cooper Consolidated and other maritime workers, including two people identified as a "captain" associated with the tugboat involved, the Kristin Alexis.

Rachel Ault, a U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman, couldn't say Wednesday who was operating the Kristin Alexis at the time of early morning crash last year.

"That will definitely be a question that is asked to all those witnesses," Ault said.

According to the list, a Desmond Smith was the Kristin Alexis' master captain, the person who had overall oversight of the vessel.

But a Eugene Picquet was identified in the list as the "pilot captain" of the Kristin Alexis. A pilot captain is someone who may have more localized knowledge of a waterway and operate a vessel in that area.

Immediate attempts to reach both men were unsuccessful Wednesday afternoon by telephone and social media messaging.

For months after the initial burst of information, the Coast Guard has refused to release any new details about the crash or who was involved while the agency conducted its investigation.

Both men are among more than 20 witnesses expected to testify next week in the Coast Guard hearing about the crash. Other witnesses include two deckhands on the Kristin Alexis and several employees of Cooper Consolidated, the owner the barge that actually hit the bridge's main structural support beams.

The Cooper Consolidated crane barge was being pushed upriver by the Kristin Alexis tugboat and hit the bridge's lower western span. The barge became stuck under the bridge near Donaldsonville for several hours and caused serious structural damage to major steel support beams, state officials have said.

Cooper Consolidate officials have said previous the barge's crane was down and in its storage cradle and none of their employees were operating it at the time of the crash.

According to information shared by the Coast Guard Wednesday, the Kristin Alexis was still within a legal "phase-in" period for its first full inspection under new federal safety rules for tugboats. But 62-foot-long vessel, which had its keel laid in 1978, was still current for its last inspection under the kind of less intensive safety check that Coast Guard previously conducted on tugboats before the new rules, known as "Subchapter M," took effect.

Ault, the Coast Guard spokeswoman, said Marquette Transportation, like other operators around the nation, must have 25 percent of its fleet go through the new, more intensive inspections in 2019 and the remainder by 2020.

Ault said the company can choose which vessels get inspected.

In October 2013, the Kristin Alexis capsized on the lower Mississippi near the New Orleans Container Terminal, sending five crew members into the river. The tugboat and another vessel were involved in a heavy lift operation at the time. All the crew were rescued without injury, but the towboat suffered an estimated $900,000 in damage, according to a Coast Guard incident database.

The database does not indicate the incident ever led to sanctions for any of the companies involved. Marquette didn't own the tugboat at the time, the database says.

The subsequent closure of all lanes on the bridge until Dec. 1 caused major disruptions in traffic flow for the river region, with over hourlong detours for commuters living on one side of the river and working on the other.

Matthew Meskun, the incident's lead investigator, said in January that the hearings beginning Monday in Gonzales would bring together key parties for public testimony and constitute the final stage of the Coast Guard's fact-finding before investigators analyze what they have found.

The Coast Guard, which is conducting a joint probe with the National Transportation Safety Board, has opened what's known as a marine casualty investigation into the crash.

Meskun, who is from the Coast Guard's Atlantic Area Command in Portsmouth, Virginia, has said a report will follow that factual analysis and make findings, including referrals for enforcement action. Those actions can range from civil penalties for companies or people to the suspension and revocation of mariners' licenses.

The hearing will be at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, beginning 8 a.m. May 6 and expected to last through May 11.