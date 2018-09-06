The search for a new Baton Rouge airport director — a quest variously described as "embarrassing" and a "circus" — continued to devolve Thursday as committee members spent much of their meeting arguing, with some members chiming in via teleconference.

It has been nearly two years since the last permanent airport director retired. Two men have run the facility on an interim basis since then as the Metro Council has struggled to appoint a new leader.

The search committee — made up of Metro Council and Airport Commission members — conducted a national search and proposed three candidates to the full council, which has been unable to reach a consensus, even after two of the three finalists dropped out of the running.

"It seems like a real shame, and the public, I think, expects something out of this process," said airport commissioner Jim Ellis, who heads the search committee.

The remaining candidate, Austin Futch, said in an interview Thursday that he is still interested in the job.

Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg wants to give her colleagues another chance to hire him.

"We've had so many people absent at so many meetings. … I think we may have the seven votes (to form a majority,)" she said.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks and airport commission chairman Cleve Dunn Jr. have questioned Futch's credentials since he selected as a finalist, accusing the candidate of padding his resume. Futch said he stands by his application material. Council members Freiberg and Trae Welch said Thursday they haven't heard any specific allegations, but as the discussion broke down Ellis stepped in.

"We're not going to get very far debating where we've been," he said.

With Ellis's prodding, the search committee members decided to go back to the Metro Council and seek guidance. In addition to Freiberg's request to give Futch another shot, they may decide to pursue a quicker, more targeted search or throw the posting open again. If that were to happen, new names may be added to the mix.

Committee members have previously discussed giving the job to current interim airport director Mike Edwards, who applied and was praised but was passed over for applicants with more experience. There have also been talks of bringing in former East Baton Rouge chief administrative officer William Daniel, who declined to comment on the matter Thursday.

The city-parish paid Florida-based headhunting firm ADK $35,000 to help with the search. Consultant Rod Dinger confirmed Thursday that the company will continue to assist at no additional charge unless Baton Rouge flies him in to consult in-person.

As both an airport commissioner and a Metro Council member, Welch said that while Futch was not his first choice, he would back him as the last remaining candidate advanced by the search committee.

Welch serves on both the Metro Council and Airport Commission. Without naming names, he said the very leaders who fought tooth and nail to conduct a national search are now the ones who don't want to hire the candidate selected through that search. The airport staff has always been good, Welch said, it's the politicians who are fractious and petty.

"There's never been a controversy at the airport that wasn't driven by the council or the (airport commission) board," he said.