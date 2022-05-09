A state appeals court says Baton Rouge’s red light camera program is constitutional, but attorneys still litigating a 2018 class action lawsuit in the 19th Judicial District Court refuse to yield.
The attorneys aren’t arguing that the program is unconstitutional, rather that the city-parish Department of Public Works has illegally enforced the program since its creation in 2007 in violation of the city-parish Plan of Government.
“You can say it’s still constitutional because due process was respected ... but at the same time, it can also be true when you look at it under a state law or local ordinance, it can be invalidated,” said Anthony Maska, who represent plaintiffs Chad Soileau and Greg Duhon in the 2018 lawsuit.
Soileau and Duhon received two of the approximately 30,000 red light camera tickets generated each year.
Baton Rouge resident Peter Dazzio argued the city-parish’s red light camera program is unconstitutional, so he shouldn’t have to pay a $167 fine from 2020. Dazzio’s argument was found to have “no merit” by the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals last month.
Dazzio only asked that the court dismiss the ticket against him, but Maska’s clients have requested that the 19th Judicial District Court rule the red light camera program to be illegal and void.
There are 16 intersections in Baton Rouge that have red light cameras, according to spokesman Mark Armstrong. All of them would have to come down if Maska’s clients prevail.
People who blow through red lights at select intersections with the cameras receive $117 tickets in the mail, with a $50 upcharge for multiple offenses. The city-parish’s 2022 budget projects $3.5 million in annual revenue from the program.
Maska’s clients argue that the Baton Rouge Police Department is responsible for enforcing Metro Council’s ordinances under the Plan of Government. There is no provision to allow for the Department of Public Works, which is responsible for the red light camera program’s enforcement, to enforce traffic violations, they argue.
If the lawsuit is successful, the city-parish would be required to refund millions of dollars in fines collected under the program dating back to December 2008, after a ruling by the Louisiana Supreme Court in 2020.
The city-parish argued to the Supreme Court that any ticket issued before December 2017 should remain valid because it was written more than a year before the lawsuit was filed. The plaintiffs argued a 10-year “prescriptive” period is appropriate because they are seeking reimbursement for the payment of a thing not due.
The city-parish's attorneys warned to no avail in a 2019 filing at the Supreme Court that a ruling in the plaintiffs' favor "will obligate the City/Parish, and ultimately the taxpayer, to incur substantial and unduly burdensome litigation costs and potentially millions of dollars in claims."
With the time period settled for reimbursements, the lawsuit is now proceeding before Judge Martin Coady in the 19th Judicial District Court.
Proceedings were delayed due to the pandemic and scheduling issues among lawyers, but a class action certification hearing is now set for June. If Coady grants the certification, the lawsuit will expand to include anyone who was fined under the red light camera program after December 2008.
McMahon and Maska have already scored wins in similar suits in the New Orleans area using the same argument.
Jefferson Parish did away with a program that was in place between 2007 and 2010 after questions arose about payments from its vendor, Redflex, to local lobbyists. A judge ruled in 2015 that the parish owed $7.1 million to 147,000 drivers who received tickets while the cameras there were in use.
In neighboring Orleans Parish, a judge ordered the parish to reimburse about $26 million in fines the parish collected over the initial three years of its program. The judge found that, for the period of 2008 through Nov. 3, 2010, the red light/speed light camera program was illegal under the Orleans Home Rule Charter, which mandated that the New Orleans Police Department — not the Department of Public Works — enforce traffic ordinances.
The New Orleans City Council on Nov. 4, 2010, moved enforcement of the camera ordinance from DPW to NOPD, curing the problem.
But Darryl Gissel, chief administrative office for the city-parish, said Baton Rouge’s red light program is set up differently than those in the New Orleans area.
“A police officer reviews the footage for every violation,” Gissel said.
The years of uncertainty surrounding Baton Rouge’s red light program previously created resistance to its renewal by some members of the Metro Council.
Councilman Dwight Hudson said he opposes the program because “it’s regarded as a joke” by many residents.
A 2018 report by The Advocate showed fewer and fewer people were paying fines for red light violations captured by the cameras. The ordinance that created the program allows the city-parish to boot vehicles, report the debt to collection agencies and to request the money owed through small claims court. The city-parish has not implemented any of those programs.
“If the program goes away, that at least stops the growth of any additional risk and legal liability,” Hudson said, noting the ever-increasing sum of money that could be owed by the city-parish if the 2018 lawsuit is successful.
Gissel argued in favor of the program, saying it frees up police officers that would otherwise be posted at busy intersections and could back up traffic every time a stop is made.
Hudson voted against the 2019 renewal of the contract for Verra Mobility, a California-based company that administers the program. The contract was approved, but it will be up for renewal again in 2023.
“It’s meant to be a public safety program, and I’m not sure it’s accomplishing that goal,” Hudson said.