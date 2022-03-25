A second person was arrested in connection with Tuesday's broad-daylight shooting in a dorm parking lot on Southern University's campus, according to booking documents.
Corey Taylor Jr., an 18-year-old from New Orleans, was taken into custody by Southern University Police Department officers on campus Thursday following a traffic stop. Taylor's grey Volkswagen Jetta was stopped by officers because of its connection to the shooting outside the U.S. Jones dormitory earlier this week, according to booking documents.
When officers attempted to search Taylor, who is not a Southern University student, he reached into his front waistband where he was carrying a gun, according to the documents. Officers were able to disarm Taylor before placing him into custody, according to booking documents.
Taylor told officers that he was also carrying a gun on Southern University's campus during Tuesday's shoot-out but did not fire his weapon, according to the documents.
Taylor was charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and carrying of a dangerous weapon on school property. Taylor was also in possession of a bag that contained marijuana and a digital scale at the time of his arrest, leading to additional drug charges and illegal firearm possession charges, according to booking documents.
Southern University student Jamilla Wilson, 22, was arrested Wednesday after police said she was also involved in the firefight.