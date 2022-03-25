BR.wildsubomblockdown.020122 0009 bf.jpg

At the SU entrance checkpoint, an SU Police officer walks to a stopped vehicle as Southern University's campus is in lockdown Monday Jan. 31, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La, after receiving a bomb threat, a spokesperson said. At least six historically black colleges and universities received similar threats this morning, CNN reported. Classes have been canceled and students were told to remain in their dorm room until further notice, Southern University communications specialist Sylvia O'Bear said around 7:30 a.m. in a press release. The lockdown has been issued for: Southern University Lab Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center Southern University Law Center University operations are suspended until further notice and campus entry is limited, O'Bear said.

A second person was arrested in connection with Tuesday's broad-daylight shooting in a dorm parking lot on Southern University's campus, according to booking documents.

Corey Taylor Jr., an 18-year-old from New Orleans, was taken into custody by Southern University Police Department officers on campus Thursday following a traffic stop. Taylor's grey Volkswagen Jetta was stopped by officers because of its connection to the shooting outside the U.S. Jones dormitory earlier this week, according to booking documents.

When officers attempted to search Taylor, who is not a Southern University student, he reached into his front waistband where he was carrying a gun, according to the documents. Officers were able to disarm Taylor before placing him into custody, according to booking documents.  

Taylor told officers that he was also carrying a gun on Southern University's campus during Tuesday's shoot-out but did not fire his weapon, according to the documents.

Taylor was charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and carrying of a dangerous weapon on school property. Taylor was also in possession of a bag that contained marijuana and a digital scale at the time of his arrest, leading to additional drug charges and illegal firearm possession charges, according to booking documents. 

Southern University student Jamilla Wilson, 22, was arrested Wednesday after police said she was also involved in the firefight.