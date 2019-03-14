GONZALES — Several Ascension residents and business people are questioning a new restriction expected to come with pending changes to federal flood insurance rate maps for the southern part of the parish.
Known as the "floodway," the new designation, widely used in other areas but new to Ascension, will apply generally to the land near waterways in the area with new maps and is expected to greatly limit the ability of landowners to build on their land.
Residents, at least one with his lawyer, peppered a parish consulting engineer Thursday about how the floodways were determined, what data were used and whether the implementation could be delayed for appeals, as others aired complaints about insufficient notice about the changes and about the cost of making appeals.
The public concern about the FEMA rate map changes, which are also expected to lower insurance rates for more than 1,200 property owners in southern Ascension but put another 340 property owners in more expensive, higher-risk categories, came during a meeting to explain the alterations taking effect May 15.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is making the changes after a parish-funded study analyzed flood risk in Sorrento and areas south of Gonzales in the Boyle Bayou, Bayou Conway and the Panama Canal watersheds.
Charles Deville, operations manager of Chem Spray South, told parish officials the new maps put his business off La. 44 in Gonzales inside the new floodway and also 27 acres of nearby raw land his company bought in 2014 for a planned expansion.
He asserted the company's property, which is near Boyle Bayou, hasn't flooded at least since 1971 but the new designation will require him to prove to FEMA that any new construction or additions will not cause water levels to rise for other properties in the watershed.
"I mean, if we didn't impact anything for all the times, all the hurricanes, Katrina, 2016, why is the onus on us to do that?" asked Deville, whose 15-employee company with a half-million dollar payroll is a regular parish government contractor.
Parish officials didn't have an answer for that question, though Melissa Kennedy, the consulting engineer with HNTB who led the map effort, had said earlier that residents can seek what is known as a "no-rise certification" from FEMA to build in the floodway.
According to FEMA, landowners seeking that certification must provide their own analysis, supported with "technical data and signed by a registered professional engineer," to show their planned construction in the floodway won't raise water heights upstream during a 100-year flood.
As opposed to flood zones, which cover broad swaths of land, the floodway is the main channel of a waterway and its adjacent lands affected by the waterway's flow in a 100-year flood.
A 100-year flood, despite the name, is not limited to one flood every 100 years but is a flood that has a 1 percent chance of happening in any given year. It is the National Flood Insurance Program's benchmark around which risk and insurance requirements are built.
Several residents from the Hodgeson Road area south of Gonzales complained about floodway designations on their Bayou Conway-area properties, which they asserted didn't flood and are above the height of a 100-year flood.
Some, like Dru Ingram, 38, who showed up with two of his young daughters, asked about appealing the floodway designation.
But he said later in an interview that he and his wife have been living in a trailer home and were planning to build a new house on their acreage. He said he was devastated to hear that he may not be able to see those plans through.
Others objected to the speed with which the changes are coming and only recently receiving notice from the parish by mail.
Missy Jackson, 53, jumped on this point after Kennedy said HNTB had been working with the parish for "many, many, many months" on the map changes.
"And how long have y'all given us to do the model to prove you … inaccurate?" Jackson asked.
"Not long," a man jumped in.
"Five minutes," Jackson rejoined. "And that's not something we do on a regular basis and … we're going to have pay for it all ourselves?"
Parish Councilman Bill Dawson, who pushed for the flood map analysis as a way to lower insurance rates and who represents the affected area, told the group that parish officials weren't prepared for the number of questions about the floodway and promised another meeting in about a week.