Several high-profile former LSU board members and officials agreed in 2013 that former LSU football coach Les Miles had a problem with sexually harassing young women, a newly released investigative report long-hidden from the public revealed Thursday.

Miles, the investigation shows, had been accused of kissing a female student twice, telling her he was attracted to her and suggesting that they go to a hotel or to his condo together.

Miles denied kissing her, but the investigation raised other concerns: several LSU athletic department employees said Miles was insistent that LSU hire “attractive, blonde, fit” female students to work in recruiting, and Miles had been forbidden from having one-on-one meetings or interactions with student employees. Miles’ supervisors also ordered him to stop texting, calling and messaging student employees, the investigation found.

While LSU hired the law firm Taylor Porter to investigate Miles’ conduct, the LSU campus was none-the-wiser about what was going on. It took eight years, a law firm’s investigation into how LSU has handled sexual harassment complaints and a lawsuit from USA Today to unearth the allegations against Miles.

Those in the loop back in 2013 included former LSU board of supervisors Chairman Hank Danos, chairman-elect Bobby Yarborough, athletic committee chairman Stanley Jacobs, former general counsel Shelby McKenzie, former athletic director Joe Alleva and current senior associate athletic Director Miriam Segar.

They reviewed allegations from two female students who worked in the Athletic Department, and one of whom babysat for Miles’ children.

LSU also ordered him to stop hiring female students to babysit his children and to stop being alone with them. He was also ordered to attend eight, one-hour sessions that he had to pay for and attend with an attorney, the report said.

Miles issued a statement Thursday denying that he kissed the student in the report, adding he didn't do anything wrong and was only mentoring young women at LSU. "Coach Miles learned an unfortunate lesson eight years ago: his naturally open and trusting nature exposes him to false claims with a different agenda than his," the statement said in part.

The news comes a day after Miles asked a Baton Rouge judge to release the report, saying he is tired of "unfair and speculative reporting" surrounding the investigation — although the coach had previously sought to keep the report secret.

LSU will also release a long-awaited report Friday from the law firm Husch Blackwell over how the university has handled past complaints of sexual misconduct and domestic violence on campus.

A longtime attorney for Miles, New York-based Peter Ginsberg, said Wednesday that releasing the report is the "only way" to clarify what Ginsberg called "unfair and speculative reporting in the past week" about the investigation. Miles had previously intervened in a lawsuit filed in January by USA Today against LSU in an effort to prevent the findings from becoming public.

USA Today reported last week that the investigation, conducted by the law firm Taylor Porter, probed whether Miles sexually harassed students and made sexist comments about women. The investigation found his actions improper, but did not rise to the level of breaking the law, according to the newspaper, citing sources. Around the same time period, Miles entered a settlement with a student who he was accused of harassing, sources confirmed to this newspaper.

Reached by phone last week, Miles denied making any improper advances toward students, but he did not address the settlement. Ginsberg said a description of the settlement was "incomplete and inaccurate."

Ginsberg wrote Wednesday that the Taylor Porter report addressed "certain claims involving Coach Miles" and that the release of its findings "is the only way to clarify the misinformation and to halt the unsubstantiated attacks on Coach Miles."

USA Today sued LSU in January after the university refused to turn over a copy of the investigation in response to a public records request. LSU's attorneys said making the report public would deprive Miles of his constitutional right to privacy. Shortly after USA Today filed suit, attorneys for Miles joined the case.

After the investigations findings were reported Thursday, Ginsberg sent another email that stated the release of the investigation "should put an end to the baseless, inaccurate media reports" that Miles had engaged in inappropriately touched a female student in the athletic department eight years ago.

"The allegation that Coach Miles attempted to kiss the woman was supported by no evidence and warranted no discipline," Ginsberg wrote. "Coach Miles denied then, as he denies now, that any such conduct occurred."

Ginsberg also wrote that a second woman made a similar allegation and said the report found the accuser to be "totally unreliable and her claim totally unsupported."

