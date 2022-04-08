What started as an effort to restore a centuries-old family cemetery on the grounds of the BASF chemical plant in Ascension Parish turned into the discovery of a forgotten burial site for enslaved people dating back to the 1820s.
A burial site for Native Americans dating back more than 1,000 years has also been confirmed on the BASF property, company officials said.
And in research by BASF employee volunteers over the past two years, the names of more than 300 enslaved people — only their first names were found in historic documents — have been uncovered.
Today, those names are now engraved on a new memorial standing on the grounds of BASF. The company plans to continue research of the history of its 2,500-acre site on River Road in Geismar that it purchased from Wyandotte Chemicals in 1969.
"Today is very emotional," Jerry Lebold, the plant's senior vice president and general manager, said at a ceremony Thursday that commemorated the newly discovered burial grounds, as well as the recently researched Indian mound and the restored historic cemetery.
Those areas are now recognized, together, as a designated state historical cemetery.
"It was hard for me to internalize a proper term for why we're here today," Lebold told the gathering. "Do you call it a ceremony? A celebration?"
"We want to recognize those who were enslaved, who did not receive their recognition and honors in real life," he said.
"And we want to recognize those who were interred on the property — the indigenous Americans and even the family members of the plantation owners," Lebold said.
The unmarked burial grounds for close to 200 people enslaved on the Linwood plantation that once stood on what's now BASF were found about 40 yards away from the cemetery of the owners of the plantation, the Minor family.
The unmarked grave sites were found with the use of ground-penetrating radar technology, in research by BASF employee volunteers working with experts, said Blythe Bellows Lamonica, the senior manager for BASF's southeast communications.
In other research efforts by the company, it was learned that the Minor family cemetery, itself, sits on a Native American burial mound, dating back 1,000 to 2000 years.
BASF employees found reference to the burial mound in an article from the 1970s at the LSU Library, and its authenticity was confirmed by State Archeologist Charles "Chip" McGimsey and his staff.
The Minor family may or may not have known 200 years ago that the mounded area on their Linwood Plantation was an ancient burial site, but the location was likely chosen for its elevation, said Lamonica.
Plant manager Lebold worked at the BASF Geismar site in 2012, before going to the company's operations in Europe, then coming back in 2019 in his present role.
It was then that he initiated a restoration of the Minor family cemetery on the chemical plant's property.
He had once visited it and found that the cemetery's condition "wasn't very good, it was run down. It just wasn't respectful."
From the restoration of the cemetery grew a "full look at the history of the property," Lamonica said.
"We tried to learn the history of the property from the 1800s to the 1950s, before Wyandotte Chemicals bought it," she said.
"We also wanted to identify and name the enslaved who were here and, if we could, find the cemetery for those enslaved," Lamonica said.
"Then, we wanted to take that information and share it with the community," she said.
Cousins Daryl Minor and Rhonda McMillan, both of Baton Rouge, were at Thursday's ceremony. They said they know a little bit about their family's genealogy.
For instance, said Daryl Minor, "My grandfather was Dewey Minor. He was born on Sept. 10, 1897."
The cousins' family members were contacted by a BASF employee doing research. They may be descendants of those enslaved at Linwood Plantation, McMillan said.
"It's interesting, our families have used the same names," she said, gesturing to the memorial.
In addition to the state's archeology division, BASF employees over the last two years have worked with universities, libraries, museums and local churches, as well as the River Road African American Museum, the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court, the United Houma Nation and the U.S. Park Services.
"It's important that these important places are preserved and protected," said Darryl Hambrick, the interim executive director of the River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville.
"The names of approximately 300 enslaved people have been found," he said. "This project acknowledges their existence."