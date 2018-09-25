GONZALES — A woman who had a two-month stint last year as the city's chief administrative officer has accused Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux of firing her over payroll discrepancies that she says she uncovered and for reporting an inappropriate comment she claims the mayor made to her while they were discussing the matter in his truck.
Cathy Derbonne, 48, of Prairieville, alleges in a lawsuit that she was fired because of her gender and in retaliation for raising the issue of incorrect payroll data and reporting sexual harassment in the workplace. Her attorney, Jill Craft, did not immediately respond to a call for comment Monday night and early Tuesday.
Arceneaux, the former elected city police chief who is in his third term as mayor, offered a limited response to allegations made in the lawsuit. The suit was filed last week in state district court in Ascension Parish
"I do not comment on frivolous lawsuits,” he said Monday.
Prior to her brief tenure in Gonzales, Derbonne was the former executive director of the Louisiana State Police Commission for eight years. In January 2018, she sued the commission in East Baton Rouge Parish alleging she was forced from her job a year earlier in retaliation for calling attention to improper political activity by commissioners.
She claims she pointed out a string of illegal campaign contributions by people serving on the state police commission that led to their resignations. The suit is still pending.
Derbonne had been hired in Gonzales on July 31, 2017, to replace Clay Stafford, the former city clerk and finance director, who was retiring.
Stafford never held the title of CAO while in Gonzales but effectively served in that capacity under Arceneaux and former Mayor Johnny Berthelot, working closely with both men to manage day-to-day matters. With Stafford's departure, the city split his duties, creating the CAO position with the arrival of Derbonne and promoting another employee as the top finance official.
Derbonne says she discovered a little more than a month into the job that some city employees were set to receive raises higher than the 2 percent increase Arceneaux was proposing at the time, the lawsuit alleges.
She also reviewed a spreadsheet that showed other employees were being paid a lower, pre-raise base pay than what the city's payroll system showed, the suit claims.
She initially went to Arceneaux's office on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, to raise the issue but the mayor wanted to meet in his truck for "privacy," the suit claims.
Derbonne said she told Arceneaux that sitting in the truck with him was awkward and that she did not want to be accused of having an affair "as she was informed another high-ranking employee and female staff member had" had an affair, the lawsuit alleges.
"Arceneaux then commented, 'I'd be okay with that,'" the lawsuit claims.
Derbonne changed the subject and went back to the payroll numbers but later reported the "uncomfortable exchange" to Human Resources generalist Tammy Williams. They also discussed a pending Equal Employment Opportunity Commission matter, the settlement of another complaint and poor morale among the city's employees, the suit claims.
Derbonne said she met with Arceneaux in his office three days later and he grilled her about how she knew about the affair between the two other employees, whether she knew the details of the settlement of that matter and if she knew who else knew about it, the suit says.
The suit does not identify the employees who were alleged to have had an affair but Derbonne told Arceneaux she learned that information from personnel files that Stafford, the outgoing city official, had given her to review as part of her new job.
Derbonne claims that a day later, on Sept. 19, 2017, she was fired after being falsely accused of failing to perform her duties and being discourteous to others.
In a meeting, Arceneaux and City Councilman Neal Bourque told her "that she was not a good fit, that the Mayor was not comfortable working with her, that she is the new 'girl' on the block and that the rest are not comfortable with her," the lawsuit says.
The city hired a man, Scott Byrd, as her replacement in late October 2017.
In an interview Tuesday, Derbonne said she was surprised by her termination since she seemed to be doing well in her new job. She said she also was surprised by the mayor's aggressive questioning of her about past sexual harassment complaints in the city.
She said she wondered at the time why they had to meet in the mayor's truck since their offices were next to each other but figured they were going to talk about the payroll numbers. Derbonne said the mayor's comment about an affair made her uncomfortable but she tried to move on.
"I kind of blew it off. I didn't think anything of it, but when I look at the whole picture, whoa, it's bad," she said.
Derbonne said she had hoped to have a meeting with the mayor and Stafford on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, to discuss the numbers, "so we can give accurate information to our councilmen" but she instead was terminated.
"And I was only there 35 (working) days and what about the other employees," she asked.
Derbonne is seeking lost wages and benefits; damages for extreme emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment and mental anguish; loss of earning capacity; and attorney's fees.
Derbonne has asked for a jury trial; the case has been assigned to 23rd Judicial District Judge Alvin Turner Jr.
Erin Wiley Lanoux, the city's general counsel, said Tuesday the suit has been sent to Gonzales' insurer, Risk Management Inc. She added the mayor is ready to get the litigation, which she said he viewed as frivolous, resolved as quickly as possible.
A call to Bourque's home Tuesday morning seeking comment went unanswered.
The Advocate reporter Ellyn Couvillion contributed to this story.