Trey Cook started volunteering for the city of St. George movement soon after its inception in 2013, dissatisfied with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system and holding a slim hope that his two daughters could attend classes in a new St. George school district.
Nearly a decade later, both of Cooks’ children have graduated from college and the legal battle surrounding St. George is at least a year away from being resolved.
“We certainly hoped we’d get something, but we weren’t banking on this coming to pass for our kids,” said Cook, a 55-year-old who still lives in his same Shenandoah home with his wife Patty. “We knew this was going to be a long-haul effort.”
Cook knocked on doors and set up tables outside of businesses to gather signatures, while also using his background as a data analyst to provide analytics on the signature drives free of charge, he said.
Since voters in the southeastern expanse of the parish voted in October 2019 to create St. George, the Cooks’ direct involvement in organizing has mostly ceased while they wait for a challenge from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Council leader LaMont Cole to play out in court.
“It is frustrating, but we didn’t have rose-colored glasses on to think that this was going to be easy or take a few months of work,” Cook said. “We knew it was going to take a tremendous amount of blood, sweat and tears and effort over the years.”
Attorneys on both sides of a lawsuit Broome and Cole filed against the incorporation of a new city in the southeastern part of East Baton Rouge Parish believe the St. George movement will be at least 10 years old before anything is resolved. A retired special judge ruled against incorporation in May, and the matter is now headed to the state's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. The state Supreme Court will almost certainly get the case, too.
“As far as the timing is concerned, we’ve got at least 2 years before this is possibly going to happen,” said Mary Olive Pierson, an attorney representing Broome and Cole.
St. George spokesman Andrew Murrel said he hoped the case would move faster than Pierson’s estimate, but he acknowledged that it would likely be next summer before the appeals court issued a ruling.
“If we could realistically get everything filed by the end of the year, that would give them the spring to review,” Murrell said. “Then we could hopefully hear from the Supreme Court in the next year.”
Retired 22nd Judicial District Judge Martin Coady, who handled the case in the 19th Judicial District, acknowledged at the end of the trial that his word would not be the last.
“It will go to wiser groups," Coady said, noting that his decision will be appealed to the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge and then to the Louisiana Supreme Court in New Orleans after that. "I'll do something with it and we'll see what they do."
The first petition drive to create St. George began in 2013 as an effort to create a new school system after the Legislature declined to do so. That petition drive narrowly failed, but a second drive was launched in 2018 that gathered the necessary signatures for an election to be called.
In an October 2019 election, 60% of registered voters within St. George's boundaries in southeastern East Baton Rouge turned out to the polls, then 54% of them voted to approve the incorporation.
Celebrations from the St. George side were cut short, though, when Broome and Cole sued later that month to block the incorporation. The pair alleges the city-parish would lose an estimated $48.3 million in annual revenue, most of that from sales taxes collected in St. George, if the incorporation happened — impairing city-parish services and triggering layoffs.
The dispute then played out in court for years before finally reaching a trial in May.
Pierson accused the attorneys for St. George of doing “everything in their power” to slow down the legal process.
Murrell said the people living in the proposed city were “tired of this dragging on” and that the prolonged process has only grown support for St. George within the boundaries.
“We think it’s grown exponentially since then, partly because of those (legal) shenanigans and partly because of the way Baton Rouge has treated it in terms of development,” Murrell said, arguing that the city-parish since the vote has approved developments that the incorporation’s leadership would not have.
Cook’s support for St. George has not waned over the 10 years that he’s supported the movement. While his children won’t attend the new schools that first motivated the incorporation, Cook now sees the movement as an investment in future grandkids, he said.
“It’s taken up a little less than a fifth of our lives being part of this,” Cook said. “Nothing worthwhile is never easy.”