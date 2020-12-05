Local health officials and epidemiologists say they will be looking this coming week to see if the Thanksgiving break has led to a bump in new cases of the novel coronavirus.
Just days before Turkey Day, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he was re-tightening social and business restrictions because of a surge in cases in November.
In the nine days since Thanksgiving, new case, testing and positivity data don't yet make clear whether the holiday has worsened the previously rising viral spread or if state and local officials' warnings may have had an impact, some health officials said.
Jared Hymowitz, director of the Baton Rouge Mayor's Healthy City Initiative, said his office has received reports this past week that a greater percentage than normal of people coming in to be tested are testing positive for the virus.
"What we're hearing from federally qualified health centers and other clinics is they're seeing an increase in the positivity rate of the clients that are coming in to get tested," Hymowitz said. "They're seeing that trend on the clinical level, and it's too close (to Thanksgiving) for us to see that on a communitywide level."
According to regional state health data, the state health regions the encompass the 12-parish Baton Rouge area saw an ebb in new cases in late September and early October -- about 77 to 83% lower than the July high points. The precipitous drop in cases started after the state mask mandate took effect, the data show.
After staying at a lower level for several weeks, cases picked up again at the start of November after Halloween.
The state's most current trend data only extend through Nov. 22. But, an Advocate analysis of more recent raw case data, new cases were on the rise this past week in the region after a brief dip due to a lack of testing over the Thanksgiving break.
Some of those cases could include a share of a statewide backlog that extends back to April and could be skew case numbers upward, the state Department of Health has said.
Still, between Nov. 29 and Friday, the Baton Rouge region as a whole and several individual parishes, including Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and Tangipahoa, had the most new cases for the weeklong period than in any similar period at least since Oct. 25.
East Baton Rouge Parish had 936 cases between Nov. 29 and Friday, nearly four times the total from the weeklong period ending Oct. 31.
Through Friday, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes and the region as a whole also were near or approaching their summer peaks on a rolling average basis, the raw data show.
Susan Hassig, a Tulane University epidemiologist who has periodically helped advise the Governor's Office, said it remains too soon to discern if Thanksgiving has added to the preexisting rise in cases.
Hassig said that while a bump was notable after Memorial Day, the increase was tougher to determine after July 4 because the state was already beginning a surge in cases. Testing rates can be uneven, further clouding the picture.
"That's the problematic part. It's that when the case count is already heading up, how do you pick up a difference in acceleration (in new cases numbers). That's very challenging to detect in this kind of data," she said.
Hassig and Hymowitz also cautioned that they expected to see some effect on testing and positivity rates in the coming weeks because, with the college semesters winding down, major testing efforts by LSU and Tulane University have tapered off.
Both of them noted that, at the peak, the university testing was producing a lot of negative tests, which drive down positivity. The positivity rate is the ratio between new positive cases and a given batch of tests.
Through Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, half of the parishes in the Baton Rouge region were already in the top 20 statewide for positivity rate.
All had double-digit rates, state data show. East Baton Rouge was at 7.5%; West Baton Rouge was the highest in the region at 14.3%.
Hymowitz said a drop in testing could push up positivity rates further, but those rate increases alone could be more about testing levels than strictly about increased viral spread.
What may be a clearer sign, Hassig added, is if test positivity rises along with new case numbers.
"That would almost be a stronger indicator" of a Thanksgiving effect, she said.