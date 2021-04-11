Close to 200 people gathered in downtown Baton Rouge Sunday night to hear prayers and words of hope that the LSU freshman missing since Wednesday will be found safe and sound.
Kori Gauthier, an education major from Opelousas, was reported missing after she didn't show up for class, work or a doctor's appointment on Wednesday.
Her family discovered that earlier that morning, someone had crashed into Gauthier's car that was sitting empty on the Interstate 10 Mississippi River bridge.
Relatives tracked Gauthier's cell phone to a Baton Rouge salvage yard, where they found her totaled car.
One of Gauthier's family members, Pamela Ravare-Jones, who is also the assistant chief administrative officer to Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, guided the prayer vigil that was held on Galvez Plaza downtown, a solemn yet hopeful gathering under blue skies and a mild breeze off the river.
"We are humbled at this representation of family, friends and community, who have come to stand with us in faith and hope and trust that our beloved Kori will be reunited with her family," Ravare-Jones said.
On the front row of chairs before the speakers sat Kori's parents, Misti Ravare and Levar Gauthier, and two other of their daughters. Behind them sat Kori's maternal grandparents, Greg and Ann Ravare.
LSU has said that law enforcement officials don't think foul play was involved in Gauthier's disappearance. An ongoing search for her continued Sunday, with mounted officers, boats and sonar technology.
Community leaders who offered their prayers included Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Catholic Bishop Michael Duca, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor and interim LSU president, Tom Galliga.
"God is a great God," Bishop Duca said. "Miracles happen — they give us hope that a miracle will happen again and that is our full prayer."
"We always trust that when our hope is not big enough, our hope in God is enough to sustain us," he said.
Gauthier's godmother, Patience Jordan, read a poem she had written for her goddaughter.
"Today, we honor you, trusting God to hold you near," Jordan read, her voice trembling. "We will continue to trust God to lead you home."
When a song that was a favorite of Kori's and her father's, "I Hope You Dance," was sung at the podium by Francine Smith, Gauthier's parents leaned against each other.
Ron Chavis and his wife, Jada Chavis, who is a first cousin to Gauthier's mother, were there, coming from Opelousas. Also present was their daughter, Sydni, who's also a freshman at LSU and lives in a dorm room across the hall from Kori's room.
"I saw her on Monday; we hung out and she was happy," Sydni Chavis said.
Jada Chavis said she's been driving to Baton Rouge from Opelousas every day since Kori was reported missing to walk up and down the levee, searching.
"I'm still hopeful and prayerful," Jada Chavis said.