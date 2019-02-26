LAKE VERRET — Authorities rescued three people from Lake Verret early Tuesday after their boat sank in rough weather, dumped them in the water and left them floating, in the dark, in 60 degree weather.
Two of the stranded boaters were plucked from the water by an Assumption Parish Sheriff's water patrol boat after they were discovered by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter out of New Orleans, authorities said.
The three boaters, who have not been identified, had headed out from the northeast corner of Lake Verret at Little Grand Bayou to run floating jug lines being used to catch fish from the lake in Assumption Parish, authorities said.
But the trio in the 18-foot skiff encountered rough water while running the lines, said Lonny Cavalier, spokesman for the Assumption Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the boat tried to turn to avoid the high water but the boat was swamped by the waves and all three went overboard in their life jackets, Cavalier said. The boat continued to take on water and sank.
Coast Guard officials in New Orleans received a report from the Sheriff's Office about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday that the boaters were overdue on their return home, the agency said in a statement.
Cavalier said sheriff's deputies ended up finding one of the boaters, a 55-year-old man familiar with the area, not far from Little Grand Bayou.
The Coast Guard said that boater was found sometime before 1:45 a.m. and was taken to Assumption Community Hospital near Napoleonville for signs of possible hypothermia.
Cavalier said the other two boaters, a man and woman who are a couple and each 27 years old, became separated from the 55-year-old man after they swam farther into the lake for reasons that are unclear.
The Coast Guard helicopter aircrew arrived at Lake Verret at 2:21 a.m., found the couple and directed sheriff's water patrol units to them.
The two were taken to Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City for signs of possible hypothermia, the Coast Guard said.
A Coast Guard official credited the rescue, in part, on the fact that the boaters' shared their plans on the water with another person.
“An integral part of this rescue was the boaters’ float plan,” said Scott Talbot, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard in New Orleans. “Because they notified someone ashore of their voyage, a timely report of their delayed return was made to officials.”