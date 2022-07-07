A Baker man convicted of shooting LSU basketball player Wayde Sims to death during a 2018 street brawl just off the Southern University campus was formally sentenced to life in prison Thursday.
Dyteon Simpson, 23, was convicted of second-degree murder after a week-long trial in April. It carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
While Thursday's outcome was a foregone conclusion, the hearing offered an opportunity for Sims' family to tell state District Judge Will Jorden about the 20-year-old. Sims' mother was among those who testified.
"There wouldn’t be enough pen and paper in this world to itemize our loss," Fay Sims said.
Fay Sims spoke to the memories she would never have the opportunity to experience following the loss of her only child, such as basketball games, his wedding and grandchildren.
"I refuse to allow the murder of my son to harden my heart and make me a bitter person," Fay Sims said.
Sims starred at University High before playing at LSU.
Authorities said Simpson shot Sims in the face with a 9 mm pistol after Sims intervened during a fistfight on Harding Boulevard to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus on Sept. 28, 2018.
Prosecutors called Sims' shooting murder, while attorneys with the public defenders' office representing Simpson argued it was justifiable homicide.
Prosecutors presented three videos of the fight and the shooting during the trial.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.