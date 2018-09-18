A message outside a razed home along the Neuse River in New Bern, N.C. on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Near the flooded-out town of New Bern , where about 455 people had to be rescued from the swirling floodwaters, water completely surrounded churches, businesses and homes. In the neighboring town of Trenton, downtown streets were turned to creeks full of brown water.(AP Photo/Gary D Robertson)