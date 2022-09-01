A vote on the first zoning map for an unincorporated area in Livingston Parish has been delayed after some residents asked that portions of the proposed layout be changed to reflect current land use, a councilman said.
It shows the delicate balance parish leaders are walking as they set limits on what can be built where. For example — what areas will be limited to residential purposes? And what areas are set aside for businesses or industries?
Several weeks ago, council member Shane Mack presented his zoning map for District 9, which covers Albany in the northeast, largely agricultural corner of the parish. The Parish Council adopted 18 zoning categories a year ago, but those designations have been unenforceable without a map.
Critically, this is the first time the map was made public so people could see what their portion of the parish could look like under zoning. Mack spent months partnering with engineering firm Alvin Fairburn & Associates LLC to design the layout.
The proposal, should it eventually pass, would be a significant shift for a parish populated by constituents who have long been wary of infringement on their property rights.
Mack has emphasized that he is "a property rights guy," but that he has come to accept that zoning is "about protecting people's property rights," rather than restricting them.
Speaking at the most recent parish council meeting when the map was scheduled for a vote, Mack said he wanted to defer the final decision based on conversations at a recent gathering of District 9 residents at a local library to review his proposal.
"We realized, together, that modifications are still needing to be made to the council District 9 zoning map," he said. "We need to have some more communication on zoning and how it affects the people of Livingston Parish. We need to all become just more knowledgable about the whole process."
Mack expanded on those comments this week, explaining that, after reviewing some of the foundational ordinances that laid the groundwork for zoning, he realized some "tweaks" need to be made. Those include the original passage of zoning categories and the guidance for re-zoning authorization.
A few of his constituents also came forward and pointed out changes were needed to re-classify their land parcels.
"As hard as we worked to classify all the parcels correctly, there’s more modifications that need to be made," Mack said.
For example, one man's property was classified as residential, but it was right next to a commercial zone and needed to be re-labeled as commerical. Another resident had his land marked as commercial, but it's actually residential.
"My map is not 100% accurate," Mack said. "There are portions of my map that are not classified correctly that need to be re-classified before the adoption of the map."
He reiterated that he welcomes feedback and wants to make sure he has as much input as possible from his constituents before the map goes to a vote on Oct. 27. He held a second library meeting this past Tuesday to further discuss the proposal, after which Mack said he was "very happy" with the outcome.
He plans to hold a third such meeting in another couple of weeks, noting he has made a commitment that "we would work together for as long as it took to get it right before we adopted the map."
"This is extremely important to get right," he said. "This is a really positive, good thing for the people if it’s done right."