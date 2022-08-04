A former Southern University associate professor who fled the U.S. in 2011 to evade charges of mail fraud and money laundering that cost the school $157,366 was finally sentenced to two years in federal prison on Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Parviz Sharifrazi, a 70-year-old from Baton Rouge, was indicted in 2011 on the charges along with a former director of information technologies at the university, but Sharifrazi had already left the country and was living in Iran.
The IT director admitted to federal prosecutors in 2011 that the pair set up shell companies to defraud Southern in a scheme that began in early 2008 and continued through December 2009.
The pair would order high-cost computer equipment from the shell companies to generate fraudulent quotes, then substitute lower-cost equipment for Southern and pocket the profits, according to the Justice Department.
Sharifrazi would then launder the profits through shared bank accounts, according to the Justice Department.
Sharifrazi lived outside the U.S. as a fugitive for more than a decade, at one point moving from Iran to Turkey, before agreeing in mid-2021 to return to the U.S. to face the charges, according to the Justice Department.
Sharifrazi's sentence includes one year of supervised release upon completing his prison sentence, according to the Justice Department.
Sharifrazi's co-defendant pled guilty to the scheme in 2011 and has already served his sentence, including paying restitution to Southern.