Nearly five years after the fact, Livingston Parish government has informed 1,221 homeowners that their houses were so damaged in the August 2016 flood that they could one day face the choice of having to raise their homes or be bought out, even if the houses have already been restored.

Parish government sent letters to homeowners mostly in the greater Denham Springs and Walker areas last week about their options in a step aimed at addressing a May 2019 FEMA audit that had faulted the way the parish assessed damaged homes after the historic flood and had threatened clawing back millions of dollars in aid.

Known as a Community Assistance Visit, the audit found the parish failed to follow its own ordinances on determining which were the most damaged homes in the lowest areas, known as "substantially damaged."

The parish allowed these lower homes with higher levels of flood damage to be repaired without first having their damage assessed and flood risk lessened through home elevation or other steps, as the rules require to limit future flood costs to the taxpayer-subsidized insurance program, FEMA officials said this week.

"This lack of enforcement is considered a violation and must be remedied for the community to remain in good standing with the (National Flood Insurance Program)," FEMA officials said in a statement.

Livingston officials say they are trying to get back into compliance with the flood insurance program and also restore a 5% rate break for flood insurance policy holders.

At the end of 2020, about 31% of Livingston Parish homeowners had flood insurance, or 18,205 policyholders, the state Department of Insurance says.

Brandi Janes, director of Livingston homeland security, said that the parish has already taken other measures to answer the audit's findings, including revamping damage assessment procedures, implementing higher flood elevation standards and beginning a listing of low-lying homes.

"All those things have been done. It's a last process having to send out those letters. Now we've got to allow some time for everybody to go through the appeals process," Janes said.

The homeowners have the right to appeal the damage assessment triggering the letter.

In the short term, the Livingston homeowners who received a letter should sign up for a parish waiting list to receive funding to mitigate their homes against a future flood, primarily through elevation or buy-outs.

She said those who don't at least sign up for the waiting list won't be able to receive parish permits should they want to do major work, renovations or additions on their primary residence.

"We cannot give a permit until they either complete the mitigation or show intent to mitigate," she said.

That intention can be signified by signing up for the waiting list or taking other steps to do the work.

Janes said she expects most homeowners will chose home elevation because they won't want to sell their homes, but it can take one to two years for FEMA to authorize funding for a home elevation, dollars that can range from 75% to 100% of the total cost.

The letters won't affect homeowners' ability to continue to have flood insurance in the interim, Janes added.

FEMA officials warned that Livingston's return to compliance with the NFIP and then to become a part of its Community Rating System, which could lead to the insurance rate reductions again, could take a while.

"The current CAV, which addresses topics mostly related to substantial damage, has just started an important phase, which will likely need months if not years to complete," FEMA officials said.

For one, the parish will have to undergo another Community Assistance Visit audit after it wraps up the current one and then apply to be a part of the Community Rating System again, which is a federal insurance rating system.

In 2019, a separate FEMA audit had faulted the parish over new construction permits in low-lying areas after the '16 flood, leading the agency also to kick the parish out the rating system.

The FEMA audit from the Community Assistance Visit had originally found 3,801 homes in violation of substantial damage rules, but parish and FEMA officials analyzed the data, physically assessed homes and winnowed the list down to 1,221, Janes said.

Some have already been restored since the flood. Others are in the process of being restored or have been sold, she said. Some are abandoned.

In addition to being deemed "substantially damaged," homes that received the letters also were in the highest risk flood insurance zones and also sat an elevation that was below the estimated height of water in a 100-year flood, or what's known as the base flood elevation.

The 100-year flood is one that has a 1% chance of happening in any year. That statistical estimate of flood water height is considered a benchmark in the flood insurance realm and engineering circles. Homes with mortgages that are built below the base flood elevation must have flood insurance.

As part of Livingston's response to the CAV audit, the parish previously raised its new home elevation standards from the base flood elevation, the minimum, to the FEMA preferred level of 1 foot above the base flood.

Homes affected by the new letters would have to raise their homes at least to that level, Janes said.

In the months after the '16 flood, damage determinations were a point a major public concern for the tens of thousands of homeowners and local leaders.

The determinations were the focus of sometimes emotional appeals by homeowners, as they feared "substantial damage" would force them to do a costly elevation or even demolish their home.

Some parishes, like East Baton Rouge and Ascension, reacted by easing some of their rules on substantial damage and elevation, which were higher than FEMA minimums, to lessen the potential for forced home elevations and buyouts. In Ascension, officials also faced complaints about the determinations, the appeals of those findings and the time it was taking to have them done.

A few years later, Ascension performed well on its CAV audit, providing documentation of damage assessments, and remains in the Community Rating System with rate reductions for homeowners, parish officials said.

In Livingston, parish officials did some damage assessments, but not completely, as parish officials said they were focused on getting people back in their homes.