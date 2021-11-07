When Jon Daily saw the fentanyl deaths mapped out across Baton Rouge as part of a push by local law enforcement to stem the tide of overdoses, it came as no surprise to see hotspots around motels and gas stations by the 10/12 interchange.

What took him off guard were the clusters where people go to get clean: treatment centers, halfway houses, sober living homes.

Daily, who leads an overdose-prevention effort for the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, called it a distressing realization.

“There’s very little accountability and oversight in group homes,” he said in a recent interview at the DA headquarters. “We’re seeing too many people being carried out of these places in body bags when they’re supposed to be walking out in recovery.”

The heatmaps are part of a constellation of datasets East Baton Rouge agencies are using to figure out where, exactly, opioids — especially fentanyl — are driving the record death toll from overdoses in Louisiana’s capital.

Fentanyl killed more than 220 people in the city-parish in the first 308 days of 2021, the coroner’s office said. With overdoses at an all-time high, officials have had to re-strategize.

“We realized that even if we could arrest and prosecute every known drug dealer, people are still going to overdose,” District Attorney Hillar Moore III said.

So, instead of just cutting off supply, an effort led by his office aims to curb demand.

To that end, criminal justice and social service agencies throughout the parish teamed up to try something new: data-based intervention. Armed with information about where people are buying and using a drug that’s killing more people than guns in the parish of 450,000 residents, officials can send outreach workers where they’re needed most.

“This isn’t a war on drugs anymore,” Daily said.

“It’s a war on addiction.”

Mapping a crisis

Criminal justice agencies in Baton Rouge have been scrambling to curb opioid overdoses since 2014, when Coroner Beau Clark reported the first fentanyl death in the parish. But the numbers have kept rising — precipitously so since 2020.

Non-fatal overdoses as of this past Tuesday surpassed 1,200, though the actual number, by Daily’s estimate, is likely twice that.

Deadly overdoses jumped by more than 30% since last year.

From 2014 through 2017, little more than 8% of overdose deaths in the parish involved fentanyl, according to the coroner's office. By contrast, Clark said fentanyl was present in 90% of overdose deaths recorded by his office this year.

To combat the deadly trend, Daily applied for a federal grant in 2018 from the U.S. Department of Justice, which unlocked $360,000 spread out over four years to start a task force that would compile and analyze overdose data from agencies in the parish to understand where people are overdosing.

The task force comprises law enforcement, the state Prescription Monitoring Program, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Louisiana National Guard Counter Drug Task Force and LSU’s Social Research and Evaluation Center.

It took almost three years into the project and thousands of pages of police reports, autopsies, medical records and social research for the coalition to paint a cartographical picture of the crisis. Steve Danielson, an analyst on the task force, rendered the myriad data points into heatmaps that show the concentration of fentanyl deaths and overdoses across the parish.

“This style of data-mapping shows us in great detail where we need to be focusing our efforts,” Moore said.

Daily, a self-described recovering addict, says he tapped his personal experience to draw conclusions about the findings.

For one thing, he said it’s safe to assume that overdose hotspots overlap with distribution hubs. “Addicts don’t travel far from the spot they scored at to do the drug,” he said. “That’s why we find victims in parking lots or public bathrooms — they’re going to the nearest place they can to get high.”

Moore said that potentially makes the heatmaps helpful to police in addition to social workers and interventionists.

“We can target our community outreach for addicts,” the district attorney said, “and law enforcement efforts for perpetrators much easier if we can see hotspots clear as day.”

'Ride or Die'

While the overdose heatmaps have proved useful, other efforts pursued by the task force turned out to be less promising.

At first, the coalition tried to use social media to connect the dots from overdose victims to drug pushers in hopes of prosecuting them, but Daily said that approach “never got us anywhere.”

He said mid-level dealers claim that they are unaware of fentanyl in their product, and they tend to refuse to give up names of their suppliers, leaving police and prosecutors at a dead end.

Agencies hit another snag when they tried to analyze U.S. Postal Service routes with known opioid offenders’ addresses to find illicit drug deliveries in the mail. Legal issues, combined with the threat of drug-sniffing dogs dying from inhaling opioids, stopped the effort before it started.

Though the grant investments on the policing side saw limited success, they helped unearth a wealth of data for community groups on the front lines of the opioid epidemic.

“We realized very quickly that these data patterns we’re noticing are more useful in the public health realm to target intervention,” Daily said. “They’re less useful when it comes to making arrests.”

That’s where Tonja Myles, a 28-year substance abuse counselor and recovering addict, said community outreach comes into play.

She started an organization called “When You Are Ready” that sends volunteers to overdose hotspots to encourage drug users to get professional help sobering up.

“If they can get a bed at a treatment center, we get a volunteer out there to pick them up and bring them to the center,” Myles said. “We call it our ‘Ride or Die’ program for a reason.”

Meanwhile, Daily said he and Myles are vetting local sober living houses to make sure people in need get plugged into science-backed, evidence-based recovery instead of a program that ends up being another place to get high.

Myles said people with chemical dependencies will go into sober living houses looking for help, but under weak oversight, some recovery centers turn into more hotspots for drug use.

When You Are Ready also holds “Sober Saturday” outreach events — one of which took place this weekend off Airline Highway, just north of Interstate 12 — where people in recovery visit places where overdoses occur the most. Volunteers talk to substance users about safe drug practices, and, if they’re ready to accept help, put them in touch with reputable treatment facilities.

“We’re in the business of grace,” Myles said. “We treat these people like humans instead of burdens. We know the disease of addiction well, so we create a space of non-judgement, and love on these people as much as we can.”

Myles said she feels hopeful that the parish and partner agencies will lessen the stigma around addiction through more harm-reduction approaches like When You Are Ready. “I think we’re heading in the right direction,” she said. “But we have a long way to go to save our parish from the plague of addiction.”