NAPOLEONVILLE — An Assumption Parish grand jury indicted a man with second-degree murder and other charges in a late September shooting that killed a 21-year-old Baton Rouge man and injured two others, prosecutors said Friday.

Shontun Joseph, 19, shot Cameron Brooks, 7287 Sumrall Drive, on Sept. 24 in the Freetown Lane area of Belle Rose, prosecutors said. Sheriff's deputies said at the time the shooting was the culmination of a feud that had begun earlier in the day for reasons that were unclear.

A 51-year-old man and an 11-year-old were also shot by bullets from Brooks' gun while the man and youth were inside a home during the Sept. 24 shooting, prosecutors said in a statement. They were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

If convicted of the second-degree murder charge, Joseph would face a mandatory life sentence. His attorney could not be immediately reached Friday.

In addition to the second-degree murder count, the grand jury also charged Joseph, 160A Freetown Lane, Belle Rose, on Wednesday with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and aggravated second-degree battery, prosecutors said.

At the time of the shooting, Joseph was out on bail and awaiting trial in an earlier, June 2019 assault of another man at Dorseyville Park in Assumption. Guns were also fired in that incident, but no one was hit, deputies have said. Joseph has pleaded not guilty to charges tied to that case and is awaiting trial.

U.S. Marshals Service agents captured Joseph a week and a half after the Sept. 24 shooting in Houston, Texas. He was returned to Assumption Parish Detention Center in mid-October, where he remained Friday. He is being held without bail, online jail records say.