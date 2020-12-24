Four family members and their dog escaped a house fire Wednesday in a neighborhood off Jones Creek Road, the St. George Fire Department said.
A young man suffered a minor burn to the leg, but the rest of the family was uninjured, fire officials said.
The fire was reported at 9:02 p.m. on Greenshire Avenue.
Fire officials said the fire burned into the attic over the garage, and through a portion of the roof.
The fire's cause is still under investigation. Red Cross was called to help the family replace medications that were lost in the fire, the St. George Fire Department said.