A body found in the Mississippi River in St. John the Baptist Parish was identified Wednesday as Kori Gauthier, the LSU freshman missing since last week whose disappearance rocked the Baton Rouge community and spurred extensive search efforts as her loved ones hoped for the best.

Law enforcement officials said over the weekend that no foul play or criminal activity was suspected in her death, a message they reiterated in a statement released to media Wednesday evening.

Her uncle Spencer Gauthier, who helped organize the search efforts, said in a Facebook live video Wednesday that the family can start their healing process, though the road to closure began in tragedy.

"Life is worth living. In all honesty, life is worth living," he said in the post. "Never give up. As you guys can see, a nation of people came together for my niece. That same nation of people would come to your side … We're all in this together."

His niece, an education major from Opelousas, was reported missing one week ago after not showing up for class, work or a doctor's appointment. Earlier that morning, someone had crashed into her car that was sitting empty on the Interstate 10 Mississippi River bridge, her family later discovered. Baton Rouge police had not made contact with her relatives after responding to the crash and having her car towed from the scene.

Instead, relatives tracked her cell phone to a Baton Rouge salvage yard, where they found the totaled vehicle.

LSU police had been leading the search for Gauthier since last week, with help from other local law enforcement agencies and many community members who joined in. The efforts included boats and police dogs in addition to mounted patrols and people walking the levee. Her family and friends repeatedly asked the public to remain hopeful that she would return safely before confirmation of her death came Wednesday.

Days earlier, cadaver dogs had alerted twice in the same area on the Mississippi River, officials said Saturday. But that part of the river was 85 to 90 feet deep and conditions were unsafe for divers to investigate the area.

Meanwhile the disappearance sent shockwaves through the Baton Rouge community and in Opelousas, where Kori Gauthier grew up, graduated from high school and taught dance classes. Her father remarked on the enormous outpouring of support at a gathering in Opelousas last weekend, when the possibility of her safe return still seemed well within reach.

"Since Kori was first reported missing, the LSU Police Department, Baton Rouge Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and volunteers have taken exhaustive measures to locate her and, in the process, to determine what led to her disappearance," LSU Police Chief Bart Thompson said in a statement Wednesday evening. "This is a difficult conclusion for all of us, but we hope this will bring closure for the Gauthier family."

Her father, Levar Gauthier, posted on Facebook that he was writing with a heavy heart but thankful that his daughter can now "be put to rest properly."

Law enforcement officials said they used cell phone tracking and video footage to compile a timeline of events related to the case. Using that timeline — "combined with other evidence we shared with Kori's parents that we are not at liberty to disclose publicly out of respect for their privacy — we have concluded that there was no criminal activity or foul play involved," officials said in the statement.

They also offered thanks to a host of law enforcement agencies and other groups that contributed to the extensive search efforts. The statement included remarks from Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, LSU President Tom Galligan and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, all offering similar messages of grief and prayer.

"Our entire community is heartbroken by the loss of this amazing young woman," Broome said. "I send my most heartfelt condolences to Kori's family and loved ones. Please keep them in your prayers during this time."

The announcement came more than 24 hours after officials in St. John the Baptist Parish said a tugboat crewmember spotted a body in the middle of the river and alerted authorities.

Officials said the body was recovered from near Milepost 137 in Reserve — more than 50 miles south of Baton Rouge. An autopsy confirmed the person was Gauthier the following day.