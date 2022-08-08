Police arrested a man in the death of his 2-year-old son, whom officials said died from injuries he suffered in his father's care at a Baton Rouge budget motel plagued by crime and safety issues in recent years.
Police arrested Anderson King, 25, on a count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after his son suffered fatal injuries at the OYO Hotel at 9999 Gwenadele Ave. on Saturday, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola.
Coppola said police responded to a local hospital Sunday night, where the boy died of his injuries.
Drug overdoses, shootings and at least one killing have beset that property in recent years — along with a slew of other low-cost motels in East Baton Rouge city-parish.
