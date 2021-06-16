PRAIRIEIVILLE — A decomposing body was found in a wooded area off Post Office Road in Ascension Parish on Tuesday but sheriff's detectives don't suspect foul play, deputies said.
Ascension Parish government workers found the body Tuesday sometime before 2 p.m. in the Prairieville area and called 911, sheriff's deputies said in a statement Wednesday.
The patch of woods where the body was found is located in a light commercial and residential area along Post Office Road between La. 73 and the Kansas City Southern Railway Co. line just west of Airline Highway, deputies said.
Sheriff's detectives have not identified the person yet and the investigation was ongoing early Wednesday.
Deputies said they expected to provide more details to the public after a pending autopsy.