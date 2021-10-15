Hayley Arceneaux rode in the West Feliciana High School homecoming parade Friday night for a distance quite a bit shorter than her last noteworthy trip.
In September, the 29-year-old St. Francisville native took a three-day trip 357 miles above the Earth. She was on Inspiration4, the first orbital space flight without a professional astronaut aboard. Three other civilian astronauts traveled with her.
Arceneaux was chosen because of her association with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, which is the beneficiary of the space mission's $200 million fundraising goal.
She is the daughter of Colleen and the late Howard Arceneaux, and her brother, Hayden, is an aerospace engineer living in Huntsville, Alabama.
It's safe to say many St. Francisville residents were glued to the TV Saturday as a hometown girl made history.
She became a St. Jude patient after being diagnosed with bone cancer in 2002 when she was 10.
Arceneaux is the youngest American, the first pediatric cancer survivor and the first person with an internal prosthesis to fly in space.
