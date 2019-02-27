PRAIRIEVILLE — A 5-year-old boy riding his electric scooter was struck by a car Tuesday in Prairieville and remained hospitalized a day later, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said Wednesday.
The boy was riding his scooter into the street when he fell into the path of an oncoming car about 4 p.m. on Oak View Drive.
The driver was unable to avoid the youth or stop in time, and deputies have determined the crash was an accident, deputies said.
The boy, who was not identified, remains in stable condition, deputies said. No charges were filed in connection with the crash, deputies said.
No other information was released.