After crashing into Denham Springs store, Baton Rouge woman arrested on DWI, drug counts

A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Sunday on third-offense DWI and drug counts after she drove her vehicle into a retail store in Denham Springs, according to a Denham Springs Police Department spokesperson.
The store, Sport-N-Center, at 205 S. Range Ave., is closed on Sundays.
The driver, Rachel Bradford, was driving south on South Range when she crossed the railroad tracks and left the roadway to the right, Sgt. Scott Sterling, with the Denham Springs Police said.
Bradford then crossed Sullivan Street on the sidewalk and crashed into the building, Sterling said.
In addition to the count of third-offense DWI, Bradford, 37, of Archery Drive, Baton Rouge was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on two counts of possession of a prescription drug without a valid prescription, careless operation of a vehicle and no seatbelt.
Bradford did not receive major injuries in the crash, police said.