As Louisiana hospitals turn to the anti-viral drug remdesivir to treat patients with coronavirus, Attorney General Jeff Landry and a number of his peers across the country are pushing for the federal government to intervene to make more of the drug available and to lower its price.

Physicians say that remdesivir has emerged as one of the more helpful tools for treating patients hospitalized with coronavirus, but the drug is both complex to synthesize and expensive to acquire. The drug’s manufacturer, California-based Gilead Sciences, charges most patients $3,120 for a five-day treatment course of six vials that cost $520 each.

In a Tuesday letter to the heads of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration, dozens of attorneys general from both political parties said those prices need to come down, and they warned that remdesivir supply is “dangerously limited.”

Local hospitals say they haven’t run dry on remdesivir yet, but that more is needed.

At Ochsner Health System, for example, remdesivir is now the standard course of treatment when coronavirus patients are admitted to the hospital. Ochsner was initially relying on the state for its supply, after Gilead sent its supply to the federal government, which in turn filtered it down to state governments.

But over the past few weeks, the hospital system started to purchase remdesivir directly from AmerisourceBergen, a third-party distributor working with Gilead, according to Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, the medical director of hospital quality at Ochsner. She said that many pharmaceuticals can be hard to source, but the fear is that there isn’t another drug at this point that can be substituted for remdesivir. Ochsner tries to keep enough stocked for two weeks at a time.

“There’s really nothing else,” she said.

Dr. Catherine O’Neal, Our Lady of the Lake’s chief medical officer, said Tuesday the hospital is using up its entire allotment of the drug each week as more and more coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital. She thanked Landry for trying to secure more of it.

“We are seeing a shortage of many important medications used to treat and provide supportive care for COVID-19 patients,” O’Neal said.

Baton Rouge General reported Wednesday that it has enough remdesivir supply to treat more than 100 patients, and that the hospital hasn't had trouble with its supply yet.

The attorneys general who wrote the letter said they are worried. They’re requesting that the federal government use the 1980 Bayh-Dole Act to allow other manufacturers aside from Gilead, which has the patent, to start producing the drug.

“We think it is clear that Gilead has not established a reasonable price, nor has it met the health and safety needs of the public given the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the letter, spearheaded by Landry, a Republican, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat. “Gilead should not profit from the pandemic and it should be pushed to do more to help more people.”

The letter says that Gilead has benefitted from $30 million in National Institutes of Health-funded clinical trials for remdesivir this year, but that the production of the drug remains “dangerously low.” A statement on Gilead’s website says the company has worked to shorten its manufacturing timeline from nine to 12 months to six to eight months.

Remdesivir increased in popularity this spring after researchers announced that the drug cut down on the length of time that patients were hospitalized with coronavirus. The FDA granted emergency authorization for its use in treating hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Health care providers have warned that it is not a silver bullet, but have reported good results from using it. The Louisiana Department of Health distributed remdesivir in May to dozens of hospitals across the state after Gilead donated several doses to the federal government.

Landry has also been a vocal supporter of hydroxychloroquine, which President Donald Trump has touted as a coronavirus cure despite multiple studies finding no benefit from its usage.

Last week, Landry shared a video on social media where a group of doctors claimed that hydroxychloroqouine could cure coronavirus, and the social media platforms deleted the video, saying it was spreading false information. Back in April, Landry announced that he had secured hundreds of thousands of hydroxychloroquine tablets for people in Louisiana.

Landry tested positive for coronavirus last month but was asymptomatic. He has since said he is negative for the virus.

In a recent radio interview, Our Lady of the Lake pulmonary and critical care physician Dr. Chris Thomas said hydroxychloroquine has “absolutely no benefit” as a treatment for coronavirus and “proves to be ineffective.”

In the same interview, Thomas said remdesivir has been effective in treating the virus, likening to “Tamiflu” for inpatients.