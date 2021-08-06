The idled golf course inside Baton Rouge's Sherwood Forest neighborhood could become the latest in a collection of undeveloped pockets city-parish leaders are eyeing to buy and turn into buffers against future floods.

The Louisiana Watershed Initiative has awarded $6 million to the East Baton Rouge city-parish government to buy 65 acres of the course and turn it into an area that temporarily holds rainfall runoff otherwise headed to Jones Creek, state officials said.

In mid-2019, a developer had proposed building the 276-home Lakes at Legacy subdivision on the old course, only to face considerable opposition from residents of the older, surrounding neighborhood.

The Watershed Initiative is a federally funded state infrastructure and planning program developed in response to the 2016 floods.

The new dollars were part of another round of funding from the $1.2 billion program announced Thursday evening after a state Watershed Council approved it earlier in the day. In all, 13 flood mitigations projects across the state were awarded a combined $34 million, watershed officials said.

Other projects in the Baton Rouge area are a $2.56 million for a 4.4 miles of dredging, regrading, clearing and cleanup of the White Castle Canal in Iberville Parish and a $2.1 million pump station project along Bayou Lafourche in Ascension Parish.

“This announcement is the latest in a series of watershed project awards, representing major investments in reducing flood risk and creating a more resilient Louisiana.” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.

More details on the plans for the Sherwood Forest golf course were scarce late Thursday. A brief watershed initiative summary says the money will be used to "prevent redevelopment of the area and to construct a detention basin and overflow structure, providing additional flood storage for the area."

It wasn't immediately clear how much of the old course would become a detention basin, how that basin might be built or how much flood protection it would provide.

While simply avoiding development on the golf course could prevent new flood risk, the detention area is aimed at reducing existing flood risk in the Jones Creek watershed.

Detention areas are designed to hold runoff generated by rain temporarily and release it slowly, reducing the peak height of flooding.

Jones Creek threads through the middle of the old course and the Sherwood Forest neighborhood, portions of which took on heavy water in the August 2016 flood.

The portion of the neighborhood surrounding the course is bounded by Sherwood Forest on the west, Goodwood Boulevard on the north and Old Hammond Highway on the south.

The Jones Creek was a conduit for high water in the '16 flood, carrying runoff from record to near-record rains in the north and helping inundate neighborhoods in its path downstream.

Jones Creek is also one of the five waterways the city-parish plans to improve as part of a $255 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan that has been incorporated into Baton Rouge's storm water master plan.

Those improvements have raised concerns for local officials in downstream Iberville and Ascension parishes, though the Corps of Engineers has found the work would not worsen flooding for them.

A Sherwood Forest detention pond could be one way to mitigate some of the effect of a Jones Creek that will one day be able to send its water faster to the Amite River.

Detention and retention ponds, often required under development rules, have become regular features of new private neighborhoods and commercial developments in Baton Rouge and other parishes.

They are supposed to mitigate the increased runoff from the new roads, roofs and sidewalks that replace farm, pasture and woodland, though some residents have questioned the ponds' efficacy and maintenance demands.

Local governments have also started looking at regional, public detention areas to further limit flooding. The New Orleans and Lafayette governments and BREC have been creating water gardens, preserving flood plains and otherwise using public spaces to hold water.

The Sherwood Forest golf course is one of nine regional storm water detention or floodplain protection proposals to which the Watershed Initiative has awarded dollars in its first three rounds of funding, including others in Baton Rouge.

In May, an earlier phase of the watershed initiative provided a combined $14.2 million to avoid the worsening of flood risk along Baton Rouge waterways. Those dollars would prevent low-lying wooded land along Ward Creek and Bayou Duplantier from being developed, watershed officials said.

The city-parish will be able to use the money to buy 200 acres in the Bayou Duplantier floodplain near Lee Drive and Liberty Magnet High School and another 140 acres on Ward Creek near Highland Road and Airline Highway.

BREC has also received $4.69 million from the initiative to improve the storm water storage capacity in its Greenwood Community Park through the Cypress Bayou Green Infrastructure project.

The city-parish plans to spend another $30 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency hazard mitigation dollars to convert up to 200 acres of undeveloped properties in the upper Ward Creek watershed in older parts of Baton Rouge into detention areas.

That previously announced plan, which is also part of the city-parish storm water master plan, would cut millions dollars in existing flood risk for thousands of older homes in the Baton Rouge area, a city consulting engineer has said.

Ward Creek, which drains into the Bayou Manchac, has also been targeted for improvements in the Corps of Engineers program.

The Lakes at Legacy proposal failed to gain the rezoning necessary for its planned housing density in November 2019. More than 100 residents showed up at a Planning Commission meeting to oppose it. The developer also didn't have all the details of his plans prepared for review, city-parish officials have said.

More than 15 years ago, despite a pitched legal fight brought by angry residents, developer David Waltemath was able to convert the old Shenandoah Country Club golf course off Jones Creek Road into the Green Trails neighborhood.

The newer Green Trails homes fit inside the older Shenandoah neighborhood that had ringed the old golf course, similar to the blocked Lakes at Legacy concept.