The rainy weather that has settled over the Baton Rouge area the past several days is expected to continue with a series of fronts ushering in a wet start to 2019.
The end is in sight but not until the end of this week.
National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Shields said a cold front is moving over the area Monday, which will cause temperatures to drop and bring showers along with it.
The front will stall over the Gulf of Mexico as showers continue Tuesday and Wednesday, Shields said.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Another cold front will bring showers Thursday, which will finally give way to drier and sunnier weather Friday and through the weekend.
Shields said temperatures will drop to seasonal highs in the 50s and 60s.