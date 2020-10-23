A truck and its 38-foot trailer left Louisiana and criss-crossed the country three times in October with special cargo: more than 100 cats and kittens from hurricane-torn Calcasieu Parish.
They were bound for shelters in Colorado and Massachusetts, for a chance at a new life.
The cats came from animal shelters and small rescue groups in the Lake Charles area devastated by hurricanes Laura and Delta. They journeyed to Longmont Humane Society and Larimer Humane Society, both north of Denver, and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Massachusetts.
The cats and kittens traveled to the out-of-state shelters in American Humane's air-conditioned trailer, pulled by a Ford F-450 pickup truck, in roomy dog kennels. Each kennel held one mature cat or a small group of kitten litter mates.
Each kennel had "kitty hammocks" provided by Big Sky Ranch to give the cats another space to stretch out in.
Altogether, 110 cats were transported in three trips.
"We can very comfortably take about 30 to 40 cats on each trip," said Dr. Lesa Staubus, a veterinarian with the rescue program of the national nonprofit American Humane, which transported the animals. "It's a very easy, comfortable ride for them."
Both Colorado and Massachusetts are places where there are "shelters that literally need animals," said
Thanks to good rates of pet spaying and neutering in those states, "More people want animals than shelters have," she said.
Brett DeWester, shelter manager for the Larimer Humane Society in Colorado, said, "We are very fortunate to be located in an area that is extremely animal friendly -- it seems every patio and brewery here allows animals -- with a large pool of folks wanting to support shelter pets."
"We have a high demand for our adoptable pets and that, in turn, means that once animals are available, they typically do not stay long," DeWester said.
"Fortunately, we have already been able to adopt out lots of the animals from the transfer" from the Lake Charles area, he said.
Before the cats and kittens headed out to Colorado and Massachusetts, they made a stop at a Folsom, Louisiana animal rescue operation, the Big Sky Ranch/CATNIP Foundation, which serves a nine-parish region and even beyond in times of disaster.
Big Sky Ranch/CATNIP Foundation found foster homes for the displaced cats, who were given vaccinations, as required for interstate transport of animals, and were kept safe and healthy until their trips.
"It was definitely a team effort," said Dr. Catherine Wilbert, a veterinarian and one of the founders of the Folsom animal rescue nonprofit. "We did a lot of the rescues from the Lake Charles area."
Funding from a private, grantmaking charity, the Marta Heflin Foundation, made the transports possible for Washington, D.C.-based American Humane, formerly the American Humane Association.
Some of the cats, she said, were on the transports when their Calcasieu Parish owners had to give them up in the face of drastically changed circumstances.
The pet owners "don't make that decision easily," Staubus said.
For Big Sky Ranch, which makes its own transports of animals to shelters elsewhere in the U.S., the partnership with American Humane meant it could use the money it would have spent on travel for other services at the shelter. The transports also freed up space to take in more cats and kittens there, Wilbert said.
"The partnership helped save more animals," she said.