Pointe Coupee schools are improving test scores and lowering disciplinary infractions but are still struggling with losing a fifth of its teaching force annually, according to the most recent data from the school district’s five-year strategic plan.

Outgoing superintendent Kevin Lemoine presented an update at Thursday night’s school board meeting, outlining the district’s successes and struggles as the plan reaches the end of year three.

A general fund surplus last year allowed the board to approve a $950 increase in teacher salaries for the 2018-19 year, but the bump still isn’t enough to keep the district competitive with surrounding parishes, Lemoine said.

Teacher attrition stands as one of the district’s foremost challenges, with 21 percent of the teaching staff having left the job in 2017-18. That number has risen since 2015-16 when the strategic plan was introduced and attrition stood at 18.5 percent, but it’s lower than the 26 percent rate of the 2014-15 school year.

It’s a number that fluctuates, Lemoine said, but one that equates to a costly turnover each year when factoring in how much money the district spends on elements like professional development for teachers who then take that expertise elsewhere.

“The disheartening part of that is how much money do we invest in professional development just to lose one fifth of the workforce?” he said prior to the board meeting. “We reinvest money each year to bring our teachers up to speed, get them familiarized with the curriculum, all these kinds of things, just to lose them.”

West Baton Rouge voters in 2016 approved a millage that has brought a pay increase for teachers, and in some surrounding areas the starting salaries for teachers is as much as $10,000 higher than Pointe Coupee’s $39,275, Lemoine said.

A millage was presented to Pointe Coupee voters three years ago that would’ve funded facility upgrades and a $5,000 pay raise to the district’s roughly 200 teachers, but it failed.

Without the ability to raise salaries beyond this year’s $950 bump, the district plans to implement additional incentives like a teacher mentoring program and certification initiative during the coming school year in the hope that helps lower attrition.

The teacher turnover issue doesn’t appear to be detrimental to student data, though. Lemoine reported increases in test scores and proficiency since the plan’s implementation, and a reduction in minor disciplinary reports. He said the district has focused professional development on classroom management and relationship building to reduce behavior issues and the need for minor disciplinary incidents.

“If the kids respect you, they’re going to behave better for you, so that’s something we’ve focused on and our staff has done a good job with it,” Lemoine said.

With two years still left in the strategic plan and some hefty goals to achieve, Lemoine said he’s confident that strong leadership can make strides toward those objectives. He will retire from the school system in June after four years at the helm, but has said he will work with the incoming superintendent to smooth the transition.

School board president Chad Aguillard said applications for the superintendent role closed this week, after which a panel will convene to begin interviews.

“I believe Kevin Lemoine does have this district on an upward trajectory and I’m hopeful and confident the person we name to be the superintendent in the future will continue that positive momentum,” Aguillard said. “We’re moving in the right direction.”

Aguillard said the board aims to begin candidate interviews in the next 30 days.