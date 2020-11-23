A promising rookie season for former LSU star Joe Burrow is over after 10 games after an MRI showed even "more damage than anticipated", according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

During Sunday's Bengals game against the Washington Football Team, Burrow tore both the ACL and MCL in his left knee, while suffering additional structural issues, Schefter reported. The Bengals went on to lose 20-9 with backup Ryan Finley taking over at quarterback.

Burrow was unable to put any weight on his left leg before he was carted off the field in the second half with players from both sides rushing in to support him.

The team hasn't yet released specifics of the injury, but Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he's expected to undergo surgery and rehab and is expected to be ready for the 2021 season. It was unclear when he'd undergo surgery.

"He's been in great spirits -- on the bus, on the plane, in the facility today," Taylor said. "He's responded as well as he could possibly do it, and we've all noticed that."

Ed Orgeron texted Joe Burrow after his knee injury Sunday; 'I know he's going to be back' LSU coach Ed Orgeron was one of many within the Tigers football community who was disheartened when former star quarterback Joe Burrow suffere…

Burrow appeared to confirm the significance of the injury in a tweet later in the afternoon, while confirming he was far from done.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year."

Taylor said he expects Burrow to make a full recovery, but declined to set a timeline. He added that missing the preseason wouldn't be anything new for the Heisman winner, considering the circumstances leading up to his rookie season.

"He's an expert in missing an offseason and playing effectively," Taylor said. "So I do have that to fall back on and I know that about Joe. There won't be any guesswork in how he handles it. We've already seen it firsthand, so that part is encouraging."

Burrow didn't miss any game in his LSU career while leading the Tigers to an unbeaten 2019 season and the College Football Playoff championship before going No. 1 in the NFL draft last April.

ACL and MCL tears typically require between 9 to 12 months of recovery, which leaves a tight timeline for the 2021 season. The nine-month mark from Sunday's injury would come on Aug. 23, just weeks before the likely start of the new season.

These types of knee injuries, like the one Joe Burrow suffered, usually sideline players anywhere from 9-12 months, though each person heals and rehabs differently. But no matter how quickly Burrow does or doesn’t recover, next year’s status is now in question. https://t.co/XfUUMbMPOx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Ed Orgeron texted Joe Burrow after his knee injury Sunday; 'I know he's going to be back' LSU coach Ed Orgeron was one of many within the Tigers football community who was disheartened when former star quarterback Joe Burrow suffere…

Burrow's rookie season, though cut short, will go down as a productive one as he threw for 2,688 yards (the 9th-most among NFL quarterbacks) and 13 touchdowns against just five interceptions. The team's 2-7-1 record also didn't completely reflect Cincinnati's overall improvement from their 2-14 record a year earlier. Four of the team's seven losses came by five points or fewer, with missed kicks late in games proving costly in multiple games.

One positive from the injury, though, came in the form of the "Who Dey Nation," which the team credits for an uptick in donations to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund following the Ohio native's injury.

Thank you to Who Dey Nation and the fans around the league who have donated to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund in the last day. The outpouring of support for a cause so important to @JoeyB warms our hearts.https://t.co/0BOkcT1y4V — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 23, 2020 ...

"The outpouring of support for a cause so important to [Burrow] warms out hearts," the team posted Monday afternoon.

The donations called back to a similar surge in support to the Ohio food bank after Burrow's Heisman speech.

The Advocate staff writer Danae Leake contributed to this report